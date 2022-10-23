Canton Active Adult Community Soleil Belmont Park sells 104 homes in 9 months
Active adult buyers choose low-maintenance, resort lifestyle
Active adult buyers are looking for an easier, more social lifestyle, and this is exactly what we offer in our Soleil branded communities,”CANTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful sales continue for active adult home builder Patrick Malloy Communities, with 104 homes sold in the past nine months at its active adult community Soleil Belmont Park located in Canton.
— Patrick Malloy
At completion, Soleil Belmont Park will feature 471 low-maintenance homes on large homesites. Ranch-style homes with open floor plans offer active adult residents ample room to entertain. Covered front and rear porches connect to the outdoors and plenty of opportunities to enjoy nature.
“Active adult buyers are looking for an easier, more social lifestyle, and this is exactly what we offer in our Soleil branded communities,” said Patrick Malloy, President of Patrick Malloy Communities. “The lifestyle at Soleil Belmont Park is interwoven throughout the community from well-planned ranch homes to resort-level amenities.”
According to the PCR 2022 Survey, 73% of active adult buyers seek a single-family home, with a large majority looking for a master-planned community for the lifestyle. Open floor plans, low maintenance, upgraded kitchens and energy efficiency also rank high among those surveyed. Soleil Belmont Park meets all of these wants and needs.
Low maintenance homes at Soleil Belmont Park are priced from the mid-$500,000s to mid-$700,000s. Eight different home plans range from 1,418 to 2,818 square feet with two to three bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half baths.
Prospective buyers are encouraged to tour the model park, which showcases five decorated model homes and is open daily.
Construction on the community’s world-class amenities is scheduled to start in early 2023. This includes a resort-style pool and clubhouse, health and fitness center, coffee and cocktail bar, tennis, pickleball, bocce ball, walking trails, gourmet catering kitchen, club/card room, an arts and crafts studio and a community post office.
With easy access to I-575, I-75 and GA 400, Soleil Belmont Park residents are just a short drive to Atlanta. They have easy access to Alpharetta, Canton, Milton and Cumming for shopping, dining and entertainment.
Soleil Belmont Park is the newest Soleil branded community. Building on the success of award-winning Soleil Laurel Canyon, Patrick Malloy Communities continues its Soleil active adult brand with this new Canton area community. With a standing tradition and commitment to building high-quality homes that offer exceptional features in neighborhoods that enhance people’s lives and cultivate a sense of community, Patrick Malloy Communities invites you to explore life on another level at Soleil. For more information, visit soleilbelmontpark.com or call 770-635-4080.
About Patrick Malloy Communities
Patrick Malloy Communities, founded in 1994 by Patrick Malloy, builds new homes in Metro Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia. To date, the builder has developed over 7,000 homesites and built 5,000 homes with a total of more than $2.5 billion in sales. Accolades include multiple mentions in the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s Top 20 Homebuilder and numerous professionalism awards, including community of the year awards. For more information, visit www.pmcommunities.com or call 770-635-4090.
About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties (BHHS) New Homes Division
The New Homes Division (NHD) is honored to represent some of the most respected builders and developers in Metro Atlanta. Led by President, and Managing Broker, Lori Lane, NHD offers cutting-edge full-service sales management, marketing, social media, and advertising. BHHS offers experienced on-site staffing and dedicated new home sales management with exceptional systems, tools, and training. NHD constantly focuses on the latest technological innovations to give our builders and developers a competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.BHHSGANewHomes.com.
About Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Georgia Properties
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service real estate brokerage company offering residential, commercial and property management services. With over $5.2 billion in sales in 2021, 29 office locations and more than 1,600 sales associates, the company continues to expand its footprint in the Atlanta Metro market, including North Georgia Mountain and Lakes and the Southern Crescent. To learn more, visit www.bhhsgeorgia.com.
