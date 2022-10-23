Suspect Sought in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment Offense: 400 Block of 12th Street, Northwest

(Washington, DC) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in an Unarmed Robbery of an Establishment offense that occurred on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in the 400 block of 12th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:35 pm, the suspect approached an employee the listed location. The suspect walked behind the cash register and took money. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

