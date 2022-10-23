Submit Release
News Search

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,968 in the last 365 days.

Suspicious Death Under Investigation In Worcester Co.￼

Maryland State Police News Release

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a man found unresponsive at his residence yesterday morning in Worcester County.

The man is identified as David W. Pfeffer, 57, of Salisbury.  Pfeffer was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel shortly before 9:10 a.m. yesterday morning.

On Saturday, October 22, deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road in Salisbury after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor reporting a cardiac arrest. Upon their arrival, deputies found the victim, later identified as Pfeffer, lying on the ground outside of this home.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the investigation with the assistance of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department.  Investigators along with crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police responded to process the scene for evidence.  

Investigators found signs of obvious trauma on Pfeffer’s body. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.   

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is working with the Worcester County State’s Attorney as this investigation continues.

###

 

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

                       

 

You just read:

Suspicious Death Under Investigation In Worcester Co.￼

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.