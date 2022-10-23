Suspicious Death Under Investigation In Worcester Co.￼

October 23, 2022

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of a man found unresponsive at his residence yesterday morning in Worcester County.

The man is identified as David W. Pfeffer, 57, of Salisbury. Pfeffer was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel shortly before 9:10 a.m. yesterday morning.

On Saturday, October 22, deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road in Salisbury after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor reporting a cardiac arrest. Upon their arrival, deputies found the victim, later identified as Pfeffer, lying on the ground outside of this home.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the investigation with the assistance of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators along with crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police responded to process the scene for evidence.

Investigators found signs of obvious trauma on Pfeffer’s body. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is working with the Worcester County State’s Attorney as this investigation continues.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov