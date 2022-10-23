Real estate developers, projects honoured at PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards

VIETNAM, October 23 - HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s finest real estate developers and projects were honoured in 62 categories on Friday during the gala celebration at the 8th Annual PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards.

Phú Mỹ Hưng Development Corporation won Best Developer for the first time. The company also won three special recognitions for sustainable design and construction, CSR and building communities, plus recognition for its Hồng Hạc City project.

Keppel Land emerged as the most awarded company of the night with 11 wins, including the titles of Best Mixed Use Developer and Best Sustainable Developer.

The 2022 Vietnam Real Estate Personality of the Year award was presented to Joseph Low, president of Keppel Land (Vietnam). The title, decided by the editorial team of Property Report by PropertyGuru, was presented to Low to honour his three decades of leadership at Keppel Land, providing impetus for the company’s flagship projects in Việt Nam and redefining the country’s urban skylines.

Phát Đạt Real Estate Development Corporation was another big winner of the event, with seven wins, including the title of Best Boutique Developer. Its project Cadia Quy Nhơn accumulated three wins.

Hưng Thịnh Land JSC received the Best Community Developer award and garnered three wins for its projects Merryland Quy Nhơn and Canal District – Merryland.

SonKim Land Corporation, Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park and Township Development Joint Stock Company (VSIP JSC), T&T Homes, and TNR Holdings Vietnam also won big in the developer categories.

The Vietnam Property Awards mark the continuation of the 2022 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards series of celebrations, set to culminate with the 17th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final on December 9. Main winners in Việt Nam, including the Best Developer, will compete for the ‘Best in Asia’ titles at the grand finale in Bangkok, Thailand.

“We are excited about the prospects for Việt Nam which is one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic property markets, and the sheer diversity and breadth of the winning projects and companies this year reinforce that viewpoint,” said Hari V Krishnan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of PropertyGuru Group.

“The steady rise of well-designed residences, luxurious resorts and hotels, innovative industrial projects, and world-class commercial developments in Việt Nam deserve recognition, and the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards programme is delighted to shine a light on them,” he said.

Organised by Southeast Asia’s leading property technology company, PropertyGuru Group, the 8th PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards programme is supported by platinum sponsor Kohler, gold sponsors Häfele Vietnam and Saint-Gobain Vietnam, silver sponsor Dulux Professional, local partner Oriental Media Vietnam, official portal partner Batdongsan.com.vn, and others. — VNS