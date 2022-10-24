Ferrari Trento Returns to Austin as the Official Toast of the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix
Italy’s premium sparkling wine graced the iconic F1 podium for the second year in a row at the Circuit of the Americas
The popularity of Formula 1® in this country is increasing at a breathtaking pace. We are confident that our partnership will help Ferrari Trento continue to develop this market.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferrari Trento, the Official Sparkling Wine of Formula 1®, was the toast of Austin once again during Formula 1® weekend this year, bringing a touch of Italian style to one of the biggest moments in sports. Ferrari Trento’s award-winning sparkling wine is the official toast of Formula 1® celebrations through 2025.
— Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO
Formula 1® has appointed Ferrari Trento as its celebratory drink partner globally, not only because it is one of the world’s most-awarded producers of sparkling wines but also in recognition of its long and respected history. Similar to Formula 1®, the Italian family-owned winery based in Trentino, in the Italian Alps, is a global leader in its field, crafting its luxury Trentodoc wines for over a century to become known as Italy’s sparkling wine par excellence. This year also marks two monumental celebrations for Ferrari – its 120th Anniversary as Italy’s premier sparkling winery and its 5th consecutive win of “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” at the prestigious Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships.
With an incredible lineup of events in Austin and over half a billion passionate fans around the world, Formula 1® has been pioneering in its field and enjoying tremendous growth in its fan base in the USA. Approximately 400,000 fans filled the Circuit of the Americas, enjoying the celebrations with Ferrari Trento not only on the podium but throughout the hospitality areas.
More than 20,000 corks were popped on bottles of Ferrari Trentodoc this weekend throughout Texas. Off the track, wine lovers enjoyed glasses of Ferrari throughout the city and toasted at restaurants such as Red Ash, Sammy’s Italian Restaurant, and Eddie V’s. Those who celebrated at home, could find the sparkling wine at H-E-B, Total Wine & More and Twin’s. The Italian wine brand was also selected as the Official Toast of Club SI (Sports Illustrated), an upscale and unforgettable experience both on and off the track that played host to A-list celebrities and invited guests.
“The USA is an important strategic market for us, and we are enjoying impressive growth here,” observed Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO. “The popularity of Formula 1® in this country is increasing at a breathtaking pace. We are confident that this partnership will help us continue to develop this market. Texas and the Austin area in particular, are likewise emblematic of great dynamism, not only in terms of population and opportunity but also for the appreciation of our wines and of Italian lifestyle. We are thrilled to have returned to Austin for this exhilarating weekend and to further strengthen our presence in this marvelous city.”
