Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 275,826 in the last 365 days.

Florida philanthropist donates $25,000 to drug-prevention nonprofit, Victoria’s Voice

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida philanthropist and video game creator Debra Artt has donated $25,000 to Victoria’s Voice, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports youth drug prevention and awareness.

Victoria’s Voice was founded by David and Jackie Siegel in honor of their daughter Victoria Seigel, who died in 2015 from a drug overdose.

Artt selected the nonprofit for the donation because of their drug-abuse prevention focus. One of Artt’s daughters previously struggled with drug addiction before entering recovery, and she saw firsthand the importance of the programs that nonprofits like Victoria’s Voice offer.

The charity offers several programs including Victory Academy and their Teen Talks, and those involved with the organization advocate with national leaders to support government programs that prevent drug addiction and Naloxone (Narcan) access.

“Today’s children face a lot of challenges with drugs, violence, and difficult emotions that can lead to tragic loss. David and Jackie’s story is near to my heart after supporting my daughter through her recovery, and I know that the donation will be put to good use in supporting youth drug prevention,” said Artt.

In her philanthropy work, Artt regularly supports organizations that work with youth, and her experiences and reflections on the current climate of violence in the world led her to create The Guardians of Peace, that teaches children about love, mindfulness, and kindness, and how to deal with heavy emotions peacefully, using methods like Qigong meditation.

The Guardians of Peace is available now on Xbox, the Google Play Store, and Apple App Store for download.

For more information on The Guardians of Peace or Artt’s other charity work, visit https://theguardiansofpeace.com.

Artt is available for comment and media interviews.

Veronica V Sopher
VV Sopher LLC
+1 512-694-6853
email us here

You just read:

Florida philanthropist donates $25,000 to drug-prevention nonprofit, Victoria’s Voice

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.