Florida philanthropist donates $25,000 to drug-prevention nonprofit, Victoria’s Voice

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida philanthropist and video game creator Debra Artt has donated $25,000 to Victoria’s Voice, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that supports youth drug prevention and awareness.

Victoria’s Voice was founded by David and Jackie Siegel in honor of their daughter Victoria Seigel, who died in 2015 from a drug overdose.

Artt selected the nonprofit for the donation because of their drug-abuse prevention focus. One of Artt’s daughters previously struggled with drug addiction before entering recovery, and she saw firsthand the importance of the programs that nonprofits like Victoria’s Voice offer.

The charity offers several programs including Victory Academy and their Teen Talks, and those involved with the organization advocate with national leaders to support government programs that prevent drug addiction and Naloxone (Narcan) access.

“Today’s children face a lot of challenges with drugs, violence, and difficult emotions that can lead to tragic loss. David and Jackie’s story is near to my heart after supporting my daughter through her recovery, and I know that the donation will be put to good use in supporting youth drug prevention,” said Artt.

In her philanthropy work, Artt regularly supports organizations that work with youth, and her experiences and reflections on the current climate of violence in the world led her to create The Guardians of Peace, that teaches children about love, mindfulness, and kindness, and how to deal with heavy emotions peacefully, using methods like Qigong meditation.

The Guardians of Peace is available now on Xbox, the Google Play Store, and Apple App Store for download.

For more information on The Guardians of Peace or Artt’s other charity work, visit https://theguardiansofpeace.com.

Artt is available for comment and media interviews.