DUI/ Arrest on warrant (cite and release)
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22B4005902
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#:(802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/22/2022 approximately 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ripley Road
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence/ Arrest on warrant
ACCUSED: Randy Farrell
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/02/2022, at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks initiated a traffic stop based upon an observed violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Randy Farrell, 27 of Rutland, Vermont. During the interaction Farrell displayed several indicators of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence. Farrell was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Farrell was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.
Farrell also had two active cite and release warrants for driving with a suspended license. Farrell was issued the two citations and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 07, 2022
COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court