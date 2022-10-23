DUI/ Arrest on warrant (cite and release)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:22B4005902

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#:(802)773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/22/2022 approximately 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ripley Road

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence/ Arrest on warrant

ACCUSED: Randy Farrell

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/02/2022, at approximately 1800 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks initiated a traffic stop based upon an observed violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Randy Farrell, 27 of Rutland, Vermont. During the interaction Farrell displayed several indicators of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence. Farrell was ultimately taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland for processing. After processing, Farrell was issued a citation to appear in Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division at a later date and time.

Farrell also had two active cite and release warrants for driving with a suspended license. Farrell was issued the two citations and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 07, 2022

COURT: Rutland Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court