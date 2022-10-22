Domain Name Provider RegisterYourDomains.com Rebrands to Registrating.com
Domain name registration service shortens internet domain name into a single transitive verb
It's just shorter, easier to type and more authoritative in appearance. I just like it better, and its cost was minimal at a time when single word domains have skyrocketed.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RegisterYourDomains.com, a domain name registration service provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®, has rebranded simply to Registrating.com, shortening its internet domain name into a single transitive verb meaning “to register” or “registered.” Their platform provides the most basic internet user the capability to register their own domains, purchase web hosting, use web site builders and manage a web presence.
— John Colascione
The service, now known as Registrating.com, originally launched its platform over a decade ago making it feasible for any small business owner to purchase, configure, and manage domain names and online services through their partnership with leading domain name registration and web hosting service providers.
“While the English spoken word, “registrating” and “registrate” are common only in some countries, such as Scotland, the registration of a domain name is the single most valuable point of customer acquisition in this space as it leads to a slew of other add-on services such as hosting and marketing. It's also just shorter, easier to type and more authoritative in appearance. I just like it better, and its cost was minimal at a time when single word domains have skyrocketed,” says John Colascione, President of SEARCHEN NETWORKS®.
The online store provides the capability to register domains and manage an entire web presence from DNS to email from a single My Account section and central control panel. Customers who wish to have in-house IT professionals purchase, configure, and manage these services on their behalf can opt-in for fully managed professional services.
SEARCHEN NETWORKS® is an online advertising agency located in South Florida. Originally named Searchen Networks Inc. for its expertise specifically in search engine marketing, the company, its business, sources and methods, have all transferred to the umbrella company, Internet Marketing Services Inc., an IT firm which has spun off into several different verticals, all of which have a direct correlation to building, marketing, and maintaining an online presence.
For more information, please visit either www.searchen.com or www.registrating.com
John Colascione
Searchen Networks®
+ +1 561-370-7366
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn