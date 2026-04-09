SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Expands Public Sector Services with State of Florida Vendor Registration

SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Searchen Networks is BBB Accredited.

We have already been providing digital services to government entities, and this registration allows us to expand those capabilities into the public sector with the proper credentials in place.” — John Colascione

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEST PALM BEACH, FL - SEARCHEN NETWORKS, a South Florida-based digital marketing and web development firm operating under its parent company, Internet Marketing Services Inc, has officially been registered as a vendor with the State of Florida, enabling the company to provide services to state agencies, municipalities, and public sector organizations throughout Florida.The registration marks a strategic expansion of the company’s government and public sector services, positioning SEARCHEN NETWORKSto support agencies with website development, compliance remediation, digital marketing, and ongoing web management solutions.According to the company, the move formalizes its ability to work directly with government entities that require approved or registered vendors for procurement and contracting purposes.“Becoming a registered vendor with the State of Florida is an important step in our continued growth,” said John Colascione, Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS. “We have already been providing digital services to government entities, and this registration allows us to expand those capabilities into the public sector with the proper credentials in place.”As a State of Florida registered vendor, SEARCHEN NETWORKSis now positioned to deliver a range of services tailored to government and municipal needs, including:SEARCHEN NETWORKShas recently expanded its focus on helping organizations align their digital properties with modern usability standards and accessibility guidelines. With many government agencies working to update legacy systems and improve online access for all users, the company’s services are designed to support both compliance and long-term digital modernization. The firm’s approach includes a combination of technical remediation, structural improvements, and ongoing monitoring to help agencies maintain accessible and user-friendly websites.Based in West Palm Beach, SEARCHEN NETWORKSserves clients throughout South Florida and beyond, with a growing emphasis on partnerships with government entities, municipalities, and public organizations across the state. The vendor registration provides an additional layer of credibility and qualification, allowing the company to participate more directly in public sector opportunities and procurement processes.About SEARCHEN NETWORKSSEARCHEN NETWORKSis a digital marketing, web development, and technology solutions provider specializing in search engine optimization, website design, AI-driven tools, and online visibility strategies. The company operates under Internet Marketing Services Inc. and serves businesses, organizations, and government entities across the United States. Operating for more than 25 years, the company is also an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau, reflecting its ongoing commitment to professionalism, transparency, and client service.For more information, visit:

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