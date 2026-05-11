Hazardous Waste Expert Featured on AACSC Podcast Discussing Environmental Cleanup and Property Safety

Specialized environmental services across California and nationwide

Industry leader James Mayfield shares insights on hazardous waste removal, environmental remediation, and post-disaster recovery for property owners

Ensuring that a site is properly evaluated and cleaned is essential not only for rebuilding but also for long-term safety and compliance.” — James Mayfield, President and Director of Operations

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Mayfield, President and Director of Operations at Mayfield Environmental Solutions , was recently featured on the Apartment Association of California Southern Cities (AACSC) podcast , where he shared professional insights into hazardous waste cleanup, environmental remediation, and best practices for protecting property owners following environmental disasters.During the episode, Mayfield discussed the importance of proper environmental assessment, soil testing, and safe hazardous material removal in the aftermath of fire damage and other large-scale incidents. The conversation focused on helping housing providers, landlords, and property managers better understand the complexities involved in restoring properties safely and responsibly.“Property owners often underestimate the importance of thorough environmental testing and proper remediation after a disaster,” said Mayfield. “Ensuring that a site is properly evaluated and cleaned is essential not only for rebuilding but also for long-term safety and compliance.”With decades of experience in hazardous waste management, Mayfield leads a team that provides specialized environmental services across California and nationwide . His work includes hazardous waste removal, biohazard cleanup, soil contamination testing, environmental remediation, and disaster recovery services for residential, commercial, and industrial properties.The AACSC podcast, which serves the rental housing and property management community throughout Southern California, highlights expert perspectives, industry challenges, and practical solutions that impact housing providers. Mayfield’s appearance adds to ongoing discussions around environmental safety, risk management, and responsible property restoration.Environmental cleanup following disasters requires a multidisciplinary approach that includes chemical analysis, regulatory compliance, and specialized remediation techniques. Professionals in this field play a critical role in ensuring that properties are not only restored visually, but also meet safety standards for occupancy and long-term use.As demand grows for qualified hazardous waste cleanup and environmental remediation services, industry experts like Mayfield continue to educate property owners on the importance of working with experienced professionals who understand both the technical and regulatory aspects of environmental recovery.Property owners seeking guidance on hazardous waste cleanup, environmental remediation, or post-disaster property assessment are encouraged to consult with qualified specialists to ensure proper evaluation and safe restoration practices.About Mayfield Environmental SolutionsMayfield Environmental Solutions is a hazardous waste and environmental remediation company based in Long Beach, California, providing specialized cleanup and environmental services across all 50 states. The company offers hazardous waste removal, environmental cleanup, soil testing, biohazard remediation, demolition, and disaster recovery services for residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Led by James Mayfield, the company focuses on safe, compliant, and effective solutions for complex environmental challenges.For more information, visit: https://mayfieldenv.com

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