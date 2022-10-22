Royalton Barracks/Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2004780, 22B2004734
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang, Trooper Brian Jordan
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#:(802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: October 22, 2022, at 0527 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Norwich, County of Windsor, Vermont
VIOLATION: Possession of Regulated Substances, Grand larceny, Violation of Conditions, and Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: David H. Gilmore
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a suspicious activity in progress on River Road in the Town of Norwich, County of Windsor, Vermont.
The male subject attempted to steal a catalytic converter off a vehicle, but the action was interrupted by the Dartmouth College Security Officers. The male party, later identified as David H. Gilmore (age 44), was subsequently located on scene.
Further investigation determined that Gilmore had possession of regulated substances, had violated the conditions of release when committing the aforementioned crime. Further investigation determined that Gilmore had an active outstanding in-state warrant, and he was also responsible for a grand larceny theft in the town of Hartland, Vermont.
Gilmore was later transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Gilmore was subsequently lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on October 24, 2022, at 1230 hours.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Dartmouth College Safety and Security Officers, and Bethel Constable Oscar Gardner.
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Bethel, VT, 05032
Dispatch-(802)234-9933
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov