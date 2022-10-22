Royalton Barracks/Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B2004780, 22B2004734

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang, Trooper Brian Jordan

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#:(802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: October 22, 2022, at 0527 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Town of Norwich, County of Windsor, Vermont

VIOLATION: Possession of Regulated Substances, Grand larceny, Violation of Conditions, and Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: David H. Gilmore

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT :

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a call reporting a suspicious activity in progress on River Road in the Town of Norwich, County of Windsor, Vermont.

The male subject attempted to steal a catalytic converter off a vehicle, but the action was interrupted by the Dartmouth College Security Officers. The male party, later identified as David H. Gilmore (age 44), was subsequently located on scene.

Further investigation determined that Gilmore had possession of regulated substances, had violated the conditions of release when committing the aforementioned crime. Further investigation determined that Gilmore had an active outstanding in-state warrant, and he was also responsible for a grand larceny theft in the town of Hartland, Vermont.

Gilmore was later transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. Gilmore was subsequently lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 bail. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division, on October 24, 2022, at 1230 hours.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Dartmouth College Safety and Security Officers, and Bethel Constable Oscar Gardner.

