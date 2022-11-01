Art, Economics and us(a) for November, 2022
Stephen Basso, Artist and our world at large.
Basso has followed the road of a painters deeply moved by the work of Max Beckmann de Koonig Guston Hartley and Ryder... artists who spoke with emotional honesty about the human condition.”NEWARK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Basso's highly original pastels and oil paintings are romantic yet thought-provoking images. His whimsical works are alive with boundless imagination wry wit and fearless color. Basso's work evokes a high level of inquiry. The fanciful yet keenly observations are unpredictable and evocative... moving the viewer between surprised delight and consternation.
— Stephen Basso
Born and raised in Brooklyn Basso's art has found inspiration in travels to Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and particularly Mexico combining these influences with a brash New York sensibility. Although he attended evening classes for a few semesters at the School of Visual Arts in Manhattan for illustration Basso followed the road of a painter having been deeply moved by the work of several mentors notably Max Beckmann de Koonig Guston Hartley and Ryder... artists who spoke with emotional honesty about the human condition.
Rainmaker. Pastel on paper 27 x19 in
The Economy, Immigrants and us(a).
Your comment has been approved!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts with The New York Times community.
DPQuinn | New Jersey
The only places I know where reasonable prices exist are not in Dollar Stores, mass produced processed foods, or in too many places. The immigrant who owns the greengrocer or bread bakery or flower store all charge below market rates to maintain their customer base, not get rich. There was an exquisite Mexican bakery in Rahway, now shuttered because the landlord kept raising their rent. Various NYTimes articles have noted this price gouging, at the expense of the middle class too. My Bank recently charged me $99- for 3 checks made as automatic withdrawals as I was changing accounts (and being fleeced). In the last 10 years at that Bank, I never earned close to that in interest. They were a savings bank, but went commercial as I go broke.
