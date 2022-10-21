Senate Resolution 371 Printer's Number 1988
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1988
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
371
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, FLYNN, HAYWOOD, BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES,
TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, DiSANTO,
STREET, BREWSTER, K. WARD, BROWNE, SCAVELLO, ARGALL, VOGEL,
MUTH, COMITTA, HUTCHINSON, CAPPELLETTI, KANE, GORDNER AND
ROBINSON, OCTOBER 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and achievements of former State
Representative Tony DeLuca.
WHEREAS, Representative Anthony "Tony" DeLuca passed away on
October 9, 2022, at 85 years of age; and
WHEREAS, Mr. DeLuca was born in the East Liberty neighborhood
of Pittsburgh on June 3, 1937, the son of the late Lawrence and
Katherine DeLuca; and
WHEREAS, Mr. DeLuca graduated from Westinghouse High School
and the Community College of Allegheny County; and
WHEREAS, Mr. DeLuca was married to his beloved wife of 66
years, Constance "Connie" DeLuca, prior to her passing in 2021;
and
WHEREAS, Mr. DeLuca operated DeLuca's Meat Market with his
father and brother; and
WHEREAS, Mr. DeLuca served as a member of Penn Hills Borough
Council for five years and as Deputy Mayor for two years; and
