Senate Resolution 371 Printer's Number 1988

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1988

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

371

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, FLYNN, HAYWOOD, BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES,

TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, FONTANA, PHILLIPS-HILL, DiSANTO,

STREET, BREWSTER, K. WARD, BROWNE, SCAVELLO, ARGALL, VOGEL,

MUTH, COMITTA, HUTCHINSON, CAPPELLETTI, KANE, GORDNER AND

ROBINSON, OCTOBER 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and achievements of former State

Representative Tony DeLuca.

WHEREAS, Representative Anthony "Tony" DeLuca passed away on

October 9, 2022, at 85 years of age; and

WHEREAS, Mr. DeLuca was born in the East Liberty neighborhood

of Pittsburgh on June 3, 1937, the son of the late Lawrence and

Katherine DeLuca; and

WHEREAS, Mr. DeLuca graduated from Westinghouse High School

and the Community College of Allegheny County; and

WHEREAS, Mr. DeLuca was married to his beloved wife of 66

years, Constance "Connie" DeLuca, prior to her passing in 2021;

and

WHEREAS, Mr. DeLuca operated DeLuca's Meat Market with his

father and brother; and

WHEREAS, Mr. DeLuca served as a member of Penn Hills Borough

Council for five years and as Deputy Mayor for two years; and

