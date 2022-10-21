Senate Resolution 373 Printer's Number 1990
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - by utilizing Act 139 of 2014, which provides immunity to
individuals reporting an incident of drug overdose; and
WHEREAS, The provisions of this act were passed with
bipartisan and unanimous support by the General Assembly; and
WHEREAS, This act ensures that Pennsylvanians facing medical
emergencies are able to receive necessary medical attention; and
WHEREAS, In March 2021, the Government Accountability Office
(GAO) released a review of Good Samaritan laws throughout the
country; and
WHEREAS, The study found that 47 states and the District of
Columbia have enacted Good Samaritan laws; and
WHEREAS, The GAO reviewed 17 studies that provide insights
into the effectiveness of Good Samaritan laws; and
WHEREAS, The GAO found a pattern of lower rates of opioid-
related overdose deaths among states that have enacted Good
Samaritan laws, both compared to death rates prior to a law's
enactment and death rates in states without such laws; and
WHEREAS, When comparing death rates prior to enactment of a
Good Samaritan law and death rates in states without these laws,
the GAO found a pattern of lower rates of opioid-related
overdose deaths among states that have enacted Good Samaritan
laws; and
WHEREAS, The GAO review found an increased likelihood of
individuals calling 911 if they are aware of these laws; and
WHEREAS, The GAO analysis found that public awareness of Good
Samaritan laws varies substantially across jurisdictions among
law enforcement officers and the public, which could affect an
individual's willingness to call for emergency assistance; and
WHEREAS, Act 139 of 2014 only works if everyone knows about
its existence; and
