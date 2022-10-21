Senate Resolution 373 Printer's Number 1990

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - by utilizing Act 139 of 2014, which provides immunity to

individuals reporting an incident of drug overdose; and

WHEREAS, The provisions of this act were passed with

bipartisan and unanimous support by the General Assembly; and

WHEREAS, This act ensures that Pennsylvanians facing medical

emergencies are able to receive necessary medical attention; and

WHEREAS, In March 2021, the Government Accountability Office

(GAO) released a review of Good Samaritan laws throughout the

country; and

WHEREAS, The study found that 47 states and the District of

Columbia have enacted Good Samaritan laws; and

WHEREAS, The GAO reviewed 17 studies that provide insights

into the effectiveness of Good Samaritan laws; and

WHEREAS, The GAO found a pattern of lower rates of opioid-

related overdose deaths among states that have enacted Good

Samaritan laws, both compared to death rates prior to a law's

enactment and death rates in states without such laws; and

WHEREAS, When comparing death rates prior to enactment of a

Good Samaritan law and death rates in states without these laws,

the GAO found a pattern of lower rates of opioid-related

overdose deaths among states that have enacted Good Samaritan

laws; and

WHEREAS, The GAO review found an increased likelihood of

individuals calling 911 if they are aware of these laws; and

WHEREAS, The GAO analysis found that public awareness of Good

Samaritan laws varies substantially across jurisdictions among

law enforcement officers and the public, which could affect an

individual's willingness to call for emergency assistance; and

WHEREAS, Act 139 of 2014 only works if everyone knows about

its existence; and

