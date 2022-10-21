Senate Resolution 375 Printer's Number 1985

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1985

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

375

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, LANGERHOLC, MENSCH, BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES,

PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, STEFANO, COSTA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK,

HAYWOOD, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, COLLETT AND CAPPELLETTI,

OCTOBER 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of November 14 through 20, 2022, as

"National Apprenticeship Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The year 2022 marks the 85th anniversary of the

National Apprenticeship Act; and

WHEREAS, The year 2022 marks the 61st anniversary of the

Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Act; and

WHEREAS, The advancement and well-being of Pennsylvania

depends upon its ability to expand opportunities in its

workforce; and

WHEREAS, Apprenticeship programs enable employers to develop

and train the future workforce while offering career seekers

affordable paths to secure high-paying jobs; and

WHEREAS, Apprenticeship programs are available in many

fields, including manufacturing, education, construction, health

care, oil and gas extraction, finance and hospitality; and

WHEREAS, Apprenticeships continue to serve a vital role in

the occupational development of Pennsylvanians every year; and

