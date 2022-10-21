Senate Resolution 375 Printer's Number 1985
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
375
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, LANGERHOLC, MENSCH, BARTOLOTTA, HUGHES,
PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, STEFANO, COSTA, BREWSTER, SCHWANK,
HAYWOOD, COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, KANE, COLLETT AND CAPPELLETTI,
OCTOBER 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of November 14 through 20, 2022, as
"National Apprenticeship Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The year 2022 marks the 85th anniversary of the
National Apprenticeship Act; and
WHEREAS, The year 2022 marks the 61st anniversary of the
Pennsylvania Apprenticeship and Training Act; and
WHEREAS, The advancement and well-being of Pennsylvania
depends upon its ability to expand opportunities in its
workforce; and
WHEREAS, Apprenticeship programs enable employers to develop
and train the future workforce while offering career seekers
affordable paths to secure high-paying jobs; and
WHEREAS, Apprenticeship programs are available in many
fields, including manufacturing, education, construction, health
care, oil and gas extraction, finance and hospitality; and
WHEREAS, Apprenticeships continue to serve a vital role in
the occupational development of Pennsylvanians every year; and
