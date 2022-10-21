Submit Release
Senate Resolution 376 Printer's Number 1983

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1983

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

376

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, LANGERHOLC, HUGHES, COSTA, BROWNE,

HAYWOOD, KANE, COLLETT, MENSCH, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER,

TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, SCAVELLO AND HUTCHINSON,

OCTOBER 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022

A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of November 13 through 19, 2022, as "Nurse

Practitioner Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Nurse practitioners (NPs) serve as trusted frontline

providers of health care for patients in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, NPs are advanced practice registered nurses who have

advanced clinical education and training building upon their

initial registered nurse preparation; and

WHEREAS, There are 325,000 licensed NPs in the United States

and more than 16,300 NPs in this Commonwealth providing primary,

acute and specialty care to patients of all ages and walks of

life; and

WHEREAS, NPs diagnose, treat and prescribe medications and

other treatments to patients through a caring, patient-centered,

holistic model of care; and

WHEREAS, Residents of this Commonwealth and nation have great

trust in the high-quality care NPs provide, resulting in more

than 1 billion patient visits annually to NPs across the

