Senate Resolution 376 Printer's Number 1983
PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1983
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
376
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, LANGERHOLC, HUGHES, COSTA, BROWNE,
HAYWOOD, KANE, COLLETT, MENSCH, CAPPELLETTI, BREWSTER,
TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, SCAVELLO AND HUTCHINSON,
OCTOBER 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022
A CONCURRENT RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of November 13 through 19, 2022, as "Nurse
Practitioner Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Nurse practitioners (NPs) serve as trusted frontline
providers of health care for patients in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, NPs are advanced practice registered nurses who have
advanced clinical education and training building upon their
initial registered nurse preparation; and
WHEREAS, There are 325,000 licensed NPs in the United States
and more than 16,300 NPs in this Commonwealth providing primary,
acute and specialty care to patients of all ages and walks of
life; and
WHEREAS, NPs diagnose, treat and prescribe medications and
other treatments to patients through a caring, patient-centered,
holistic model of care; and
WHEREAS, Residents of this Commonwealth and nation have great
trust in the high-quality care NPs provide, resulting in more
than 1 billion patient visits annually to NPs across the
