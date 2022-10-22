Exchange of congratulatory telegrams between President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TAJIKISTAN, October 22 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Honorable Shavkat Mirziyoyev, exchanged congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory telegram of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev state the following:

"Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

The thirtieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan presents me with a pleasant opportunity to convey to you our warm congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of this important date in the recent history of relations between our countries.

It is gratifying to note that during this period, the Tajik-Uzbek relations of friendship, good neighborliness and cooperation, consistently developing in all areas of mutual interests, have today reached a high level of strategic partnership and alliance.

We express our deep satisfaction with the current state of mutually beneficial relations between the two countries, and we are confident that the multifaceted Tajik-Uzbek cooperation, based on the unshakable principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, trust and mutual assistance, will continue to develop incrementally, enriched with new creative examples for the benefit of fundamental interests of our fraternal peoples.

I wish you, dear Shavkat Miromonovich, good health, well-being and new successes, and peace, tranquility, sustainable progress and prosperity to the friendly people of Uzbekistan.”

The congratulatory telegram from the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, His Excellency Emomali Rahmon, reads:

“Dear Emomali Sharifovich!

Dear brother!

I am very glad to sincerely congratulate you, Your Excellency, and the fraternal people of Tajikistan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

I would like to emphasize that the chronicle of our thirty-year cooperation was full of important and bright events, close friendly ties in all areas have consistently strengthened, a legal framework and effective institutional mechanisms for our multifaceted relations have been created.

We are especially pleased that the large-scale cooperation established between our countries is developing at a high pace based on the principles of mutual trust, high respect, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

Most importantly, this year, when this significant date is widely celebrated, we made a historic decision to raise our relations to a higher level - to the level of an alliance, and together we are taking firm and practical steps to achieve these supreme goals.

The established active dialogue at the highest and high levels in the spirit of openness and constructivism, as well as the existing mechanisms for regulating our interstate and intergovernmental relations, serve as a solid foundation for strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas.

I am convinced that we will continue to strengthen our deepening relations of mutually beneficial cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, and together confidently move towards new goals on the path of common development of our peoples with a shared history and culture.

Once again, I congratulate you on this significant date in the annals of our relations and wish you, Your Excellency, and your family members good health, happiness, great success in your responsible state activities, and peace and continuous development to the fraternal people of Tajikistan.”