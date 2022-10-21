Senate Resolution 377 Printer's Number 1984

PENNSYLVANIA, October 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1984

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

377

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, COSTA, BROOKS, ARGALL, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK,

BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, HUGHES, MARTIN, BROWNE, MENSCH,

PHILLIPS-HILL, SCAVELLO, HUTCHINSON, COMITTA, VOGEL, STEFANO,

DUSH, MASTRIANO, BREWSTER, MUTH, KANE AND TARTAGLIONE,

OCTOBER 21, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing December 17, 2022, as "Wreaths Across America Day"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The Wreaths Across America project began in 1992

with the transportation and placement of 5,000 Maine balsam fir

remembrance wreaths on the graves of the fallen heroes buried at

Arlington National Cemetery; and

WHEREAS, The Wreaths Across America project is recognized

annually in December; and

WHEREAS, Each December, hundreds of thousands of individuals

volunteer to help lay remembrance wreaths; and

WHEREAS, In 2021, more than 2.4 million wreaths were placed

at 3,136 locations nationwide; and

WHEREAS, The mission of the Wreaths Across America project,

to "Remember, Honor and Teach," is carried out in part by

coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in all 50 states, at sea

and abroad, including at Arlington National Cemetery, veterans

