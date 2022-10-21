Senate Resolution 377 Printer's Number 1984
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
377
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, COSTA, BROOKS, ARGALL, HAYWOOD, SCHWANK,
BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, HUGHES, MARTIN, BROWNE, MENSCH,
PHILLIPS-HILL, SCAVELLO, HUTCHINSON, COMITTA, VOGEL, STEFANO,
DUSH, MASTRIANO, BREWSTER, MUTH, KANE AND TARTAGLIONE,
OCTOBER 21, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, OCTOBER 21, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing December 17, 2022, as "Wreaths Across America Day"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Wreaths Across America project began in 1992
with the transportation and placement of 5,000 Maine balsam fir
remembrance wreaths on the graves of the fallen heroes buried at
Arlington National Cemetery; and
WHEREAS, The Wreaths Across America project is recognized
annually in December; and
WHEREAS, Each December, hundreds of thousands of individuals
volunteer to help lay remembrance wreaths; and
WHEREAS, In 2021, more than 2.4 million wreaths were placed
at 3,136 locations nationwide; and
WHEREAS, The mission of the Wreaths Across America project,
to "Remember, Honor and Teach," is carried out in part by
coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in all 50 states, at sea
and abroad, including at Arlington National Cemetery, veterans
