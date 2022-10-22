St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4008320

TROOPER: Verdall Cole

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/22/22 0132 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 2 / Old Stagecoach Rd, Danville

VIOLATION: DUI # 1

ACCUSED: Michael Powers

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/22/22 at approximately 0132 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury patrolled Route 2 near Old Stagecoach Rd Westbound in Danville, VT. Troopers observed a vehicle in front of them cross the fog line and center line while traveling West on Route 2. Troopers stopped this vehicle and observed several signs of impairment on the operator. The operator was arrested a for suspicion of DUI, processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks, and released to a sober adult.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 0800 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.