St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4008320
TROOPER: Verdall Cole
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/22/22 0132 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 2 / Old Stagecoach Rd, Danville
VIOLATION: DUI # 1
ACCUSED: Michael Powers
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/22/22 at approximately 0132 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury patrolled Route 2 near Old Stagecoach Rd Westbound in Danville, VT. Troopers observed a vehicle in front of them cross the fog line and center line while traveling West on Route 2. Troopers stopped this vehicle and observed several signs of impairment on the operator. The operator was arrested a for suspicion of DUI, processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks, and released to a sober adult.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
