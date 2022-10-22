Submit Release
News Search

There were 394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,999 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4008320

TROOPER: Verdall Cole                            

STATION: St Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/22/22 0132 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 2 / Old Stagecoach Rd, Danville

VIOLATION: DUI # 1

 

ACCUSED: Michael Powers                                             

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/22/22 at approximately 0132 hours, VSP St. Johnsbury patrolled Route 2 near Old Stagecoach Rd Westbound in Danville, VT. Troopers observed a vehicle in front of them cross the fog line and center line while traveling West on Route 2. Troopers stopped this vehicle and observed several signs of impairment on the operator. The operator was arrested a for suspicion of DUI, processed at the St Johnsbury Barracks, and released to a sober adult.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Caledonia County    

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.