Korean Air introduces advanced flight data animation system, CEFA FAS

COLMAR, FRANCE, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Korean Air has adopted CEFA Aviation’s latest flight animation software (FAS) from October.

As the first airline in Korea to adopt CEFA FAS, Korean Air expects the software to raise the airline’s standards of flight safety management and safety investigation.

CEFA Aviation enhances flight safety and pilot training by developing world-leading 3D animation software and services for over 22 years. The innovative flight data animation solutions were specially designed by its experts to allow flight safety teams and pilots to recreate flights with high accuracy based on data from aircraft flight recorders.

More than 100 legacy and regional airlines, cargo operators, and investigative bodies on five continents use CEFA Aviation’s advanced flight data animation for flight data monitoring (FDM) and flight operations quality assurance (FOQA) analysis and pilot training.

Korean Air, which from 2005 has successfully developed and continuously upgraded its own flight data animation system (FDAS), already has extensive know-how in the field of flight data analysis technology. The introduction of CEFA FAS will create synergy between Korean Air's know-how and CEFA FAS's technology, creating greater progress in improving safety management capabilities and mutual technological development and insight.

Korean Air will continue its efforts to offer the highest standards of flight safety.

About CEFA Aviation

CEFA Aviation, a privately held French company, enhances pilot training and flight safety, developing world-leading 3D animation software and services for the past 22 years. The innovative solutions developed by its experts recreate flights with high details and accuracy based on data from aircraft flight recorders.

More than 100 major and regional airlines, cargo operators, and investigative authorities on five continents use the company's core software, CEFA FAS (Flight Animation software) for pilot training and safety analysis.

Translating flight data into precise visualization requires an in-depth understanding of aircraft systems and software engineering complexity. CEFA Aviation has been a pioneer in easy-to-use flight data animation since Dominique Mineo founded the company in 2000. Its long-lasting success is attributable to a passion for aviation and innovation, listening to its clients, and delivering gold-standard support. The CEFA Aviation is headquartered in the Alsace region of France.

At the Dubai Airshow 2017, CEFA Aviation unveiled a breakthrough visualization tool to enhance further and personalize pilot training: CEFA AMS. Additional information can be found at https://www.cefa-aviation.com/

