Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 300 Block of 10th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the 300 block of 10th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 11:46 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.