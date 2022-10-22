ALEX LORA "EL TRI" HEADING TO 55 YEARS IN ROCK AND ROLL
Heading towards his 55th anniversary, Alex Lora is preparing a "Docu-series", this idea arises during the time of confinement
When I do a concert in the United States, my greatest satisfaction is to give Latinos the feeling that they are at home,”MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TRI, the most emblematic band of Mexican Rock that has sold more than 30 million records in its career, has had five nominations for the Grammy Award under the category of Best Rock Album in Spanish and received a Grammy for musical excellence, They have placed multiple statues in his honor in cities such as: Puebla, Guadalajara and Los Angeles: he received the medal of merit in the Chamber of Deputies, he has his star on the Las Vegas strip and at the MGM.
Last October 12, the TRI celebrated its 54 years of musical history, which is why, in the month of August, the band has already begun to resume the dates that were pending after the necessary withdrawal from the stages in times of pandemic, the The band celebrates this anniversary with the release of their album #53 entitled "QUE CHINGÓN" being the first album in their career to be released 100% digitally and available from May 5, 2022 that emerged during the time of confinement with the hope of touching his audience again and coming back with more to offer his loyal fans.
The band is ready to close the year with its extensive tour of North, Central and South America where part of this new material can be heard live with songs such as: “El metro”, “Presidente”, “The same series”, “The Heroes in White”, “We are going to miss them” and of course “Que Chingón!” among other outstanding compositions such as “La Pandemia” dedicated to the musicians who got ahead of us on the road victims of COVID.
“Que Chingon” It is an album that is made up of songs that speak of people's feelings, each song speaks of an immediate topicality following the line of their musical style, they are songs with which people identify immediately even if they are new listeners.
Heading towards his 55th anniversary, Alex Lora is preparing a "Docu-series", this idea arises during the time of confinement due to the pandemic and at the request of his followers whose script is in process by director Luis Kelly where the true story of the legendary rock band will be told without hesitation.
Luis Kelly made the film "Esclavo del Rock" which narrates the daily life of an artist where he tells what a "Tocada" is like, gathering faithful testimony of each moment in Alex's voice and for this next production, Luis Kelly recorded " EL TRI” over two years accumulating a large amount of material, the story will cover from some important aspects of his childhood to the current days in which the band is consolidated as one of the main exponents of Rock in Mexico.
On the occasion of its 54th anniversary, past Saturday, October 15, TRI offered a concert at the "Centro Cultural Mexiquense Bicentenario" as well as a series of presentations in the United States.
November:
November 3 - Los Angeles
(Besame Mucho Festival)
November 11 - Denver Stampede.
November 12 - Skip Lake City 801 Event Center
November 19 - Atlanta Coliseum
November 23 - Chicago Aragon
November 25 - Houston House Of Blues November 26 - allas House Of Blues
December: 1 Las Vegas THE THEATER AT
VIRGIN HOTELS.
