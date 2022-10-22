Submit Release
News Search

There were 310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 274,931 in the last 365 days.

AIRPLAY DIRECT DELIVERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY MUSIC TO RADIO STATIONS GLOBALLY

AirPlayDirect.com

Tis' the Season... To Schedule, Promote & Market Your Christmas / Holiday Music to Radio Stations Worldwide via AirPlay Direct

AirPlay Direct is pleased to announce a fantastic selection of Christmas & Holiday music for global radio, featuring many exciting new releases for 2022 & incredible catalog music from Christmas past.”
— Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct
NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio Stations are programming Holiday / Christmas music in all genres: Country, Rock, Jazz, Christian / Gospel, AAA, Metal, Bluegrass, Americana, Folk, Indie Rock, World, etc.

The AirPlay Direct radio member base is looking for music for Halloween, Thanksgiving & the Christmas holiday season.

Why is consistent and on-going advertising important? First, it exposes new releases and catalogs to radio programmers who may not have heard of or downloaded them yet. Second, even if radio programmers have already downloaded and played newly released music previously, advertising reminds them to add the artist and their music to their playlist again… right now.

APD’s Global Radio Indicator Chart for the “All-Time Top 50” Christmas Albums: AirPlayDirect.com/charts/albums/AllTime/H

About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.

AirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio. The APD Eco-System is an amazing business platform for artists, labels, managers, etc., to securely and effectively deliver, market and promote their music to radio stations around the world.

Lynda Weingartz
AirPlay Direct
+1 615-305-4567
lynda@AirPlayDirect.com

You just read:

AIRPLAY DIRECT DELIVERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY MUSIC TO RADIO STATIONS GLOBALLY

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Electronics Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.