AIRPLAY DIRECT DELIVERS CHRISTMAS & HOLIDAY MUSIC TO RADIO STATIONS GLOBALLY
Tis' the Season... To Schedule, Promote & Market Your Christmas / Holiday Music to Radio Stations Worldwide via AirPlay Direct
AirPlay Direct is pleased to announce a fantastic selection of Christmas & Holiday music for global radio, featuring many exciting new releases for 2022 & incredible catalog music from Christmas past.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio Stations are programming Holiday / Christmas music in all genres: Country, Rock, Jazz, Christian / Gospel, AAA, Metal, Bluegrass, Americana, Folk, Indie Rock, World, etc.
The AirPlay Direct radio member base is looking for music for Halloween, Thanksgiving & the Christmas holiday season.
Why is consistent and on-going advertising important? First, it exposes new releases and catalogs to radio programmers who may not have heard of or downloaded them yet. Second, even if radio programmers have already downloaded and played newly released music previously, advertising reminds them to add the artist and their music to their playlist again… right now.
APD’s Global Radio Indicator Chart for the “All-Time Top 50” Christmas Albums: AirPlayDirect.com/charts/albums/AllTime/H
About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.
AirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio. The APD Eco-System is an amazing business platform for artists, labels, managers, etc., to securely and effectively deliver, market and promote their music to radio stations around the world.
