Submit Release
News Search

There were 274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 268,732 in the last 365 days.

ACT IV MUSIC RELEASES “THANK YOU, MISTER ROGERS MUSIC & MEMORIES” TO GLOBAL RADIO

Thank you, Mister Rogers

Thank you, Mister Rogers

Songs from the Neighborhood

Songs from the Neighborhood

AirPlayDirect.com

Act IV Music is pleased to announce the release of “Thank You Mister Rogers – Music & Memories” to global radio via AirPlay Direct.

What a beautiful walk down memory lane. Dennis Scott, with the help of some amazing friends, has created another magical moment in time for children’s music.”
— Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct
OLD HICKORY, TN, USA, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Act IV Music is pleased to announce the release of “Thank You, Mister Rogers – Music & Memories” to global radio via AirPlay Direct.

Dennis Scott is the award-winning producer of “Thank You, Mister Rogers – Music & Memories”. He also produced the Grammy Award winning, first Mister Rogers record, “Mister Rogers – Songs From the Neighborhood”.

“Thank You, Mister Rogers – Music & Memories”, features songs written by Fred Rogers and REIMAGINED and performed by legendary artists including: Kellie Pickler, Vanessa Williams, Micky Dolenz, Rita Wilson, Lee Greenwood, Sandi Patty, Jim Brickman, Jaci Velasquez, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr, The Cowsills, Tom Bergeron, and Jon Secada.

“What a beautiful walk down memory lane," says Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct. "Dennis Scott, with the help of some amazing friends, has created another magical moment in time for children’s music.”

AirPlayDirect.com/ThankYouMisterRogers

The music of Mister Rogers is just what the world needs now. When you hear these award winning artists put their own personal stamp on his songs, it will surely brighten your day. They are part of the soundtrack of our lives and sound even better on the radio.” ~ Dennis Scott

“In this fine tribute album, award-winning artists offer a treasure trove of well-matched interpretations of Fred Rogers’ child-affirming songs, arranged with care by Dennis Scott." ~ Lynne Heffley / Parent's Choice

“As a child you appreciated the songs but as an adult you really appreciate his music. They still hold up. The song I'm singing "Many Ways to Say I Love You” is perfection. Fred was an extraordinary man who was ahead of his time.” ~ Vanessa Williams

Grammy Award winning, “Mister Rogers Songs From the Neighborhood": AirPlayDirect.com/SongsFromTheNeighborhood

Producer Dennis Scott is a two-time Grammy and Emmy award winning composer and producer. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Ray Charles, Faith Hill, Alison Kraus, Sugarland, Crystal Gayle, Amy Grant, The Muppets, and many others. His music has been featured on shows such as Sesame Street, Guiding Light, Who's the Boss, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Magic School Bus.

About AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is a premiere digital delivery / distribution company and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide.

AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Rock & Roots Music of all forms.

AirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio.

Lynda Weingartz
AirPlay Direct
+1 615-305-4567
lynda@AirPlayDirect.com

You just read:

ACT IV MUSIC RELEASES “THANK YOU, MISTER ROGERS MUSIC & MEMORIES” TO GLOBAL RADIO

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion, Social Media ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.