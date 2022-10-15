ACT IV MUSIC RELEASES “THANK YOU, MISTER ROGERS MUSIC & MEMORIES” TO GLOBAL RADIO
Thank you, Mister Rogers
Songs from the Neighborhood
Act IV Music is pleased to announce the release of “Thank You Mister Rogers – Music & Memories” to global radio via AirPlay Direct.
What a beautiful walk down memory lane. Dennis Scott, with the help of some amazing friends, has created another magical moment in time for children's music."OLD HICKORY, TN, USA, October 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Act IV Music is pleased to announce the release of "Thank You, Mister Rogers – Music & Memories" to global radio via AirPlay Direct.
— Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct
Dennis Scott is the award-winning producer of “Thank You, Mister Rogers – Music & Memories”. He also produced the Grammy Award winning, first Mister Rogers record, “Mister Rogers – Songs From the Neighborhood”.
“Thank You, Mister Rogers – Music & Memories”, features songs written by Fred Rogers and REIMAGINED and performed by legendary artists including: Kellie Pickler, Vanessa Williams, Micky Dolenz, Rita Wilson, Lee Greenwood, Sandi Patty, Jim Brickman, Jaci Velasquez, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr, The Cowsills, Tom Bergeron, and Jon Secada.
“What a beautiful walk down memory lane," says Lynda Weingartz, CEO - AirPlay Direct. "Dennis Scott, with the help of some amazing friends, has created another magical moment in time for children’s music.”
The music of Mister Rogers is just what the world needs now. When you hear these award winning artists put their own personal stamp on his songs, it will surely brighten your day. They are part of the soundtrack of our lives and sound even better on the radio.” ~ Dennis Scott
“In this fine tribute album, award-winning artists offer a treasure trove of well-matched interpretations of Fred Rogers’ child-affirming songs, arranged with care by Dennis Scott." ~ Lynne Heffley / Parent's Choice
“As a child you appreciated the songs but as an adult you really appreciate his music. They still hold up. The song I'm singing "Many Ways to Say I Love You” is perfection. Fred was an extraordinary man who was ahead of his time.” ~ Vanessa Williams
Producer Dennis Scott is a two-time Grammy and Emmy award winning composer and producer. His songs have been recorded by artists such as Ray Charles, Faith Hill, Alison Kraus, Sugarland, Crystal Gayle, Amy Grant, The Muppets, and many others. His music has been featured on shows such as Sesame Street, Guiding Light, Who's the Boss, Clifford the Big Red Dog, and Magic School Bus.
