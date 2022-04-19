MICHAEL FRANK HONORED WITH AIRPLAY DIRECT’S 9th ANNUAL “ICONIC INNOVATOR” AWARD
AirPlay Direct honors Michael Frank, CEO - Earwig Music with the 2022 AirPlay Direct “Iconic Innovator” Award.
It is a deep honor and great pleasure in my life to have been named AirPlay Direct's 'Iconic Innovator' for 2022.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirPlay Direct is pleased to announce that Michael Frank, CEO of Earwig Music, has been honored with AirPlay Direct’s “Iconic Innovator” Award 2022.
AirPlay Direct's "Iconic Innovator" Award honors the visionaries who have openly embraced digital innovation in the music industry. The AirPlay Direct "Iconic Innovator" Award is presented annually to the member of AirPlay Direct that has proven vision and best executes upon the opportunities that digital innovation in the music industry has and continues to create.
As an integral component to the “Iconic Innovator” Award, AirPlay Direct is honoring Mr. Frank with a $50,000 AirPlay Direct “Marketing & Awareness” Campaign to accelerate his on-going brand development and global radio distribution footprint for his label’s new releases and deep catalog.
AirPlayDirect.com/Earwig
“It is a deep honor and great pleasure in my life to have been named AirPlay Direct's 'Iconic Innovator' for 2022," said Michael Frank, Owner & CEO, Earwig Music Company. " Innovation and spring often go together. Spring is beginning to bloom, the earth smells fresh and the music is returning to the road.
Frank continues to say, "We at Earwig Music have been traveling the blues highway for more than 43 years. In those 43 years we have brought along a great number of fine albums representing all the generations of the blues, jazz, storytelling and world music. We have worked with musicians who are the originators to the fresh spring crop.
One of the freshest to our family is Elly Wininger. Well seasoned in the blues, Elly is purely amazing delivering up her passion for authenticity. She is on a crusade, rooted through the folk-blues traditions. A masterful acoustic guitar player, evocative, paying homage with reverence to the vintage rural blues traditions. Her well-crafted lyrics, strong message and firmness of conviction, encourage musical diversity through dexterous fingers upon the guitar strings and crisp vocal clarity. Savour the complex flavors.
The rest of the month’s titles are presented with a grin, knowing the enjoyment you will find. Your musical palette is sure to be pleased by the artists we are presenting this month. Jimmy Dawkins, Carl Arter, Little Brother Montgomery, Lil’ Ed and Dave Weld are a few names familiar to blues and jazz aficionados. We also have a Canadian guitar wizard, bluesman Les Copeland, who played as sideman with legendary David Honeyboy Edwards for decades. We are looking forward to filling your ears with some of the best music on offer in the world today."
