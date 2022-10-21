Texas Again Leads The Nation For Jobs Added

TEXAS, October 21 - October 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the September jobs surge in Texas following releases from the Texas Workforce Commission and the Bureau of Labor Statistics showing Texas led the nation in jobs added over the last 12 months and broke the state’s all-time record for total jobs for the eleventh consecutive month. Texas employers added 40,000 new nonfarm jobs in September, more than double the number added the previous month.

“Texas is the land of opportunity where people want to live and work — and where businesses want to invest and grow,” said Governor Abbott. “The jobs surge in Texas in September, with 40,000 new jobs added, once again shows that opportunity flourishes where the freedom to aspire is secured. While job creators face economic uncertainty at the national level, Texas again leads all states for jobs added over the last 12 months. Today, I am proud more Texans are working than ever before. Together, we will continue to create greater opportunity for all.”

September’s strong jobs numbers reported for Texas include: