Engagement PR & Marketing Announces Client and Team Expansion

Hiring now for a Public Relations & Media Specialist

If you're a rising rockstar in media relations looking to build an exciting career in public relations, we want you on our team.” — Jennifer L. Horspool, Founder, Engagement PR & Marketing

YORBA LINDA, CALIF., UNITED STATES, October 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Engagement PR & Marketing , a full-service, integrated public relations, media, messaging, marketing, and brand experience agency turning professionals, companies, and brands into the Go-To Experts™ of their industries, announced today that its agency is growing in number of clients, specialties, and its team. The agency is currently looking for smart, curious-minded media relations experts and writers with strong media relationships.“It’s an exciting time in business for Engagement PR & Marketing,” says Jennifer L. Horspool , Founder. “With MedTech, biotech, and healthcare booming, along with our new services that can help solopreneurs and small-to medium-size businesses with smaller budgets, our agency is growing in size, scale, and across industries.”The immediate open role for PR & Media Specialist requires a rising star media maven who is passionate about healthcare, building brands, understanding business, and driving results that matter to the clients’ goals and bottom line.Key Responsibilities Include:• Serving as a strategic account lead• Securing media stories, commentary, and opportunities for clients• Customer-first mindset• Deadline-oriented• Relationship builder• Strong verbal and written communication skills• A messaging maven• And moreCareer growth opportunities, skills development, and coaching of junior team members as the agency grows will grow the chosen candidate and set up for a lifetime of career success.To apply, send your resume and cover letter to info@engagementpr.com or checkout the job description on LinkedIn About the CompanyEngagement PR & Marketing is a full-service PR, marketing, messaging, and brand-experience agency. With 30 years dedicated to growing and protecting company brands, we have helped organizations large and small go from the best-kept-secret to the go-to experts of their industries. Our results elevate our clients' reputation, brand awareness and bottom line. We make clients seen, known and revered for their expertise.