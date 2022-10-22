Engagement PR & Marketing Announces Client and Team Expansion
Engagement PR & Marketing makes companies, brands, and professionals seen, known, and revered for their expertise. DARE to become the Go-To Expert of your industry.
Jennifer L. Horspool is a PR, media and messaging expert, international speaker, and brand builder who loves sharing her insights and expertise to take people, products and brands from best kept secrets to the Go-To Experts of their industries.
Hiring now for a Public Relations & Media Specialist
“It’s an exciting time in business for Engagement PR & Marketing,” says Jennifer L. Horspool, Founder. “With MedTech, biotech, and healthcare booming, along with our new services that can help solopreneurs and small-to medium-size businesses with smaller budgets, our agency is growing in size, scale, and across industries.”
The immediate open role for PR & Media Specialist requires a rising star media maven who is passionate about healthcare, building brands, understanding business, and driving results that matter to the clients’ goals and bottom line.
Key Responsibilities Include:
• Serving as a strategic account lead
• Securing media stories, commentary, and opportunities for clients
• Customer-first mindset
• Deadline-oriented
• Relationship builder
• Strong verbal and written communication skills
• A messaging maven
• And more
Career growth opportunities, skills development, and coaching of junior team members as the agency grows will grow the chosen candidate and set up for a lifetime of career success.
To apply, send your resume and cover letter to info@engagementpr.com or checkout the job description on LinkedIn.
About the Company
Engagement PR & Marketing is a full-service PR, marketing, messaging, and brand-experience agency. With 30 years dedicated to growing and protecting company brands, we have helped organizations large and small go from the best-kept-secret to the go-to experts of their industries. Our results elevate our clients' reputation, brand awareness and bottom line. We make clients seen, known and revered for their expertise.
Jennifer L Horspool
Engagement PR & Marketing
+1 949-933-4300
info@engagementpr.com
