Staff Reporting for 2022-2023 – Upcoming Due Date

The Staff Reporting 2022-2023 collection has an upcoming due date of October 31, 2022.

The data collected during this period is used in November for various NDE Administrative and Public lists. These lists contain Administrator and Teacher details, such as Email Address and Subject Taught, and are displayed in various locations, including the Nebraska Education Directory: https://educdirsrc.education.ne.gov/

Please note: The new Substitute and Coach positions are not included in the current collection period. Additional information regarding these new positions, and an FAQ (in development), will be announced in a bulletin later this year.

