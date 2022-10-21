Dallas ISD's Caillet Elementary Students Plant Trees from Texas Trees Foundation

Texas Trees Foundation volunteer with students 5th graders from Dallas ISD's Caillet Elementary plant trees together, with guidance from volunteers and Texas Trees Foundation's Urban Forestry team 4th graders work together to loosen the root ball of the tree before it gets planted in the ground.

Texas Trees Foundation, with support from FedEx, Match.com, and One Tree Planted, planted 91 trees at Caillet Elementary as part of its Cool Schools program

Caillet Elementary is set to receive a new outdoor classroom, custom playground, seating, and a walking trail which will be available to the public after school hours and on the weekends.” — Samantha Bradley, Cool Schools Manager for Texas Trees Foundation

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students, faculty, and volunteers got dirt on their hands at F.P. Caillet Elementary School today, as they worked together to plant 91 trees around campus. The event was led by the Texas Trees Foundation (TTF) and its Cool Schools program, which aims to grow an appreciation for the natural environment through the creation of outdoor experiential learning and play.

During the planting, students and teachers teamed up with staff from Texas Trees Foundation to install previously potted trees around campus, while receiving guidance and education on the benefits of trees and urban forestry. As a Cool School Neighborhood Park, Caillet Elementary is set to receive a new outdoor classroom, custom playground, seating, and a walking trail which will be available to the public after school hours and on the weekends.

“We are excited about all the amenities we were able to bring to Dallas ISD’s Caillet Elementary and are so appreciative of Principal Nandayapa’s guidance and support along the way,” said Samantha Bradley, Cool Schools Manager for TTF.

Launched in 2015, Texas Trees Foundation’s Cool Schools program is specifically designed to provide green strategies at identified Dallas ISD schools. In partnership with local funders and supporters, the Cool Schools program works to plant trees at Dallas ISD schools to increase the local tree canopy to 30%. As of 2019, the average tree canopy around Dallas ISD schools was 7% – making for hotter play and learning areas for students.

Trees cool the surfaces of their surrounding environment through shading and offer additional ecosystem services such as carbon sequestration, air pollution removal, energy savings, and stormwater savings. The benefits of tree planting can be as high as 15°F of cooling in some areas on hot summer days.

Texas Trees Foundation led the planting of 91 trees around F.P. Caillet Elementary as part of the organization’s Cool Schools program. The tree planting was generously supported by FedEx, Match.com, and One Tree Planted.

The aim of the Cool Schools Neighborhood Park transformation is to increase park access in the City of Dallas by converting the schoolyard into a public park after hours and on weekends. The Neighborhood Parks are made possible through partnerships with Texas Trees Foundation, Dallas ISD, Dallas Parks and Recreation Department, Trust for Public Land, and the generous donation from Lyda Hill Philanthropies.

About Texas Trees Foundation

The Texas Trees Foundation serves as a catalyst in creating a new green legacy for North Texas through the transformation of outdoor spaces and by providing education on the social, economic, environmental, and health benefits provided through urban forestry. The mission of the Texas Trees Foundation is to preserve, beautify, and expand public natural green spaces through the improvement of landscaping and tree planting. For more information on Texas Trees Foundation and its programs, visit www.texastrees.org.

