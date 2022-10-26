StackCare becomes approved partner to Assisting Hands Home Care
StackCare expanding reach with professional home care providers. Delighted to achieve preferred partner status with Assisting Hands.
StackCare is a wonderful tool to detect developing health issues or potential falls.”HAYMARKET, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adding even more partnerships, StackCare has now been appointed as preferred partner for their AI driven home monitoring system with Assisting Hands Home Care. StackCare utilizes unobtrusive infrared sensors to detect atypical activity patterns which may indicate that a senior resident has a problem or needs attention; StackCare's notifications are sent directly to the care provider, in this case Assisting Hands Home Care, and/or to the senior's family members.
Assisting Hands moved to order their first kit less than 24 hours after seeing a StackCare demo. StackCare CEO Nigel Mould said "We loved that Assisting Hands moved so quickly, they knew what they wanted and recognized immediately that StackCare helps them know the client is ok even when a caregiver isn't in the home."
Marresa Musgrove, National Manager of Support Services for Assisting Hands said that ease and simplicity were key but also that StackCare didn't require cameras or microphones, respecting their senior client's privacy and dignity. She continued: "We look forward to seeing StackCare spread across all 159 territories covered by Assisting Hands."
About StackCare
StackCare is a remote passive monitoring system which uses sophisticated AI and data science to analyze multiple motion sensors and contact sensors simultaneously to highlight unusual behavior or activity patterns in older adults that may indicate developing health issues or a fall, sending out notifications in real time to caregivers via both mobile app and web portal. StackCare partners nationwide with recognized home care providers and with numerous senior living communities.
About Assisting Hands Home Care
Assisting Hands Home Care is an in-home care franchise company that emphasizes exceptional customer service and highly personalized care to meet the needs of its clients so that they can remain in their home. The care services are provided to individual clients in their residences at scheduled sessions and times, up to twenty-four hours per day. Caregivers facilitate the maintenance of quality of life for those in need of non-medical assistance including the elderly, disabled, or anyone in a situation that causes the need for assistance in daily living.
