FirstLight Smart Home Care Powered By StackCare
FirstLight Home Care and StackCare team up to broaden use of technology in home care offering
As Baby Boomers transition into the 'Silver Tsunami', FirstLight's strategy to look at using non-invasive smart technology just makes sense to ease the burden on families.”HAYMARKET, VIRGINIA, U.S.A., April 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demographic shifts indicate that there will be more than 90 million senior adults in the United States by the end of this decade; the majority of those now-retiring baby boomers will prefer to age gracefully in their own homes but with a nationwide shortage of caregivers and family members stressed by life and work commitments it makes sense that forward-looking home care providers engage technology to maintain a required high level of caregiving service.
— Nigel P. Mould, StackCare CEO
Independence and dignity are important to seniors, or any adult, who may need extra assistance in the place they call home. Recognizing this, and following months-long evaluation, FirstLight® Home Care is pioneering a partnership combining their essential home care services with Stack Labs' 'StackCare'® passive monitoring system. FirstLight franchise owners are now able to include StackCare as a part of their product offering to deliver peace of mind to families, without the use of cameras or wearable devices.
StackCare uses discreet, non-invasive motion sensors checking for activity more than 80,000 times per day in a typical home. Looking at individual behavior and activity patterns the StackCare app sends a notification directly to chosen recipients that easily identifies what has changed and if action is needed. StackCare which looks for potential falls, changes in activity levels, odd sleep patterns, unusual amounts of time spent in the bathroom, unsafe temperatures, and skipping meals, also includes help buttons that may be pressed at any time to alert family members or a caregiver that assistance may be needed.
FirstLight is also able to use StackCare's Share-The-Care™ technology which allows both the care provider and family members to receive notifications. It also allows FirstLight to send an automated prompt to families at the end of the business day as a smooth transfer of responsibility back to designated family members.
About StackCare
StackCare is a remote passive monitoring system which uses sophisticated AI and data science to analyze multiple motion sensors and contact sensors simultaneously to highlight unusual behavior or activity patterns in older adults that may indicate developing health issues or a fall, sending out notifications in real time to caregivers via both mobile app and web portal. StackCare partners nationwide with recognized home care providers and with numerous senior living communities. To learn more visit www.Stack.Care
About FirstLight Home Care
FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, is a lifeline for seniors, veterans, adults with disabilities, those living with dementia, and anyone 18 and older who needs care in the place they call home. FirstLight exists to help people have their best day, every day. The company’s mission is to provide compassionate home care so that all families who are served have peace of mind knowing their loved ones are getting the support they need to live independently. FirstLight’s network of professional caregivers is passionate about creating meaningful relationships and motivated to do more so that clients enjoy the quality of life they deserve. The franchise system includes nearly 200 independently owned and operated home care locations throughout the United States. To learn more, or to find a local office, visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.
