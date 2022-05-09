Expanding Briggs Home Care engages StackCare passive monitoring technology
StackCare passive monitoring technology to enhance Briggs Home Care and provide peace of mind with ongoing caregiver labor shortage
As the ratio of older to younger Americans becomes greater, successful Home Care providers must embrace technology. With StackCare we help our clients stay safe at home, even when we are not there.”HAYMARKET, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The number of Americans age 65 and up is growing at a faster rate than the total U.S. population and the need for quality home care services will continue to grow along with them. With over 75 years as a proactive healthcare industry leader, Briggs Healthcare understands the importance of preparation when meeting client needs within an ever-changing health landscape and has been been meeting those needs through its Briggs Home Care subsidiary via multiple corporate-owned home care agencies across the United States.
— Sybll Romley - Exec Dir. Briggs Home Care
As Briggs expands its home care organization rolling out franchise opportunities in major urban areas they recognized that the current caregiver shortage is actually here to stay and that technology needs to play a role. Enter StackCare.
StackCare uses discreet, non-invasive motion sensors checking for activity over 80,000 times per day in a typical home. Looking at individual behavior and activity patterns the StackCare app sends a notification directly to chosen recipients that easily identifies what has changed and if action is needed. StackCare which looks for potential falls, changes in activity levels, odd sleep patterns, unusual amounts of time spent in the bathroom, unsafe temperatures, and skipping meals, also includes help buttons which may be pressed at anytime to alert family members or a caregiver.
Briggs Home Care agencies are able to use the StackCare web-based portal for monitoring and analytics across multiple clients simultaneously while family members receive notifications only for their individual loved ones. Supporting Briggs Home Care high satisfaction ratings, StackCare's passive monitoring utilizes small infra-red motion detectors without using cameras or microphones and requires nothing of the senior adult except to live their life as usual.
About StackCare
StackCare is a remote passive monitoring system which uses sophisticated AI and data science to analyze multiple motion sensors and contact sensors simultaneously to highlight unusual behavior or activity patterns in older adults that may indicate developing health issues or a fall, sending out notifications in real time to caregivers via both mobile app and web portal. StackCare partners nationwide with recognized home care providers and with numerous senior living communities.
About Briggs Home Care
Backed by more than 75 years of healthcare industry experience, Briggs Home Care, a division of Briggs Healthcare, is a family of premier in-home care companies. Every locally-operated agency customizes care for each person to enhance quality of life, independence, comfort, and safety. Learn more about the Briggs Home Care difference and our commitment to providing unparalleled care at home at www.briggshomecare.com
About Briggs
Briggs has been a trusted partner and leading provider of compliance tools and expertise to the post-acute market for more than 70 years. Briggs serves more than 50,000 customers with professional documentation systems and forms, and compliance services. Visit Briggs online at www.briggscorp.com for more information.
