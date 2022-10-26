Tracy Evans, Award-Winning Personal Chef, Lauds Benefits of Fresh Foods over Processed

USDA Dietary Guidelines

Consuming fruits & vegetables offers some unexpected advantages

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans consume about seventy percent of their diet in the form of processed foods (https://www.marketplace.org/2013/03/12/processed-foods-make-70-percent-us-diet/), and if that percentage could be replaced with fresh foods, the overall positive effect on national health would be astounding, according to personal chef and nutrition expert Tracy Evans.

“Regarding fresh food ingredients like fruits and veggies, if seventy percent of everything we ate was fresh, we as a society—when it pertains to health—would be so much stronger,” says Evans, whose Manhattan Beach business incorporates fresh, healthy foods into its meal delivery, in-home dining, and personalized menus.

In addition to avoiding processed foods, preparing foods that have not been in contact with pesticides and other artificial substances is also key to good health, says Evans. Fresh ingredients not only taste better but are much more nutrient-dense than processed foods, and “nutritional needs should be met primarily from nutrient-dense foods and beverages,” according to the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines. “Nutrient-dense foods provide vitamins, minerals, and other health-promoting components and have no or little added sugars, saturated fat, and sodium. A healthy dietary pattern consists of nutrient-dense forms of foods and beverages across all food groups, in recommended amounts, and within calorie limits.”

Fresh foods provide another lesser-known benefit. “Organic, fresh fruits, and vegetables help greatly with the digestion of meals and make them complete. In terms of water content, eating fresh or alive foods adds so much more hydration to our systems then drinking water alone,” says Evans, who in May won the Best of Los Angeles Personal Chef Service Award 2022.

“Eating healthful hydrating foods—especially during warm weather, when the body loses water and vital electrolytes through sweating—can keep hydration levels up and provide a variety of nutrients,” according to Medical News Today in a report that lists cucumbers, celery, lettuce, tomatoes, melons, spinach, and strawberries among foods that contain at least 85% water.

Says Evans, “Your body absorbs the water in food differently than just drinking it straight, so balancing every meal with some fresh food should add tremendously to your overall health and wellbeing. Fresh foods with a higher water content are a great way to give your body vitamins, minerals, and fiber while increasing your daily water intake.”

BIO: Tracy's passion and interest in food started at the early age of eleven. She grew up in a family that owned a well-known grocery business in Palo Alto, California, for sixty-five years. Using the freshest ingredients, her mother and grandmother taught her everything they knew about cooking and baking. It was then she found her zest for preparing delicious, natural meals, and her excitement with food started to flourish. In 2014, Tracy founded Set the Table Personal Chef Services to share her passion for food with others. Recently, Tracy was selected by Access Hollywood as its Food Stylist. When Tracy isn’t in the kitchen, you will find her exploring the outdoors, hiking, or tending to her garden. She enjoys Pilates and Gyrotonic Bodywork and is always ready for her next deep tissue massage. Currently, she’s learning how to play the guitar and loves animals, so she enjoys visiting with all her client’s furry friends.