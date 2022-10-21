Illinois EPA Announces Two Funding Opportunities for Watershed Management Projects to Address Nonpoint Source Pollution

ILLINOIS, October 21 - $4.5 Million in Funding Available Through Section 319(h) Grant Program





SPRINGFIELD —Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim today announced $4.5 million in funding through the release of two Section 319(h) Grant Program Notice of Funding Opportunities (NOFO) to address nonpoint source pollution. Illinois EPA is seeking proposals for watershed-based planning projects and watershed-based plan implementation projects to prevent, eliminate, or reduce water quality impairments to Illinois' surface and groundwater resources. Both NOFOs have been posted to the Illinois EPA website





Nonpoint source pollution is the result of rain or snowmelt carrying natural and human-made pollutants and depositing them into lakes, rivers, wetlands, and groundwater. It is estimated that over 60 percent of the national water pollution problem can be traced to nonpoint sources.





"The Section 319 grant program has a long history of providing technical and financial assistance to our partners for real improvements to Illinois' water resources," said Director Kim. "This program allows the agency to work with and support local partners at the watershed level to control nonpoint source pollution, and we look forward to a new round of proposals to further this important work."





Illinois EPA receives federal funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through Section 319(h) of the Clean Water Act to implement the Section 319(h) Grant Program. The $4.5 million will be split, with up to $750,000 in funding anticipated to fund two (2) to four (4) watershed-based planning projects, and up to $3.75 million to fund 10 to 12 watershed-based plan implementation projects. These grants are available to local units of government and other organizations to protect surface and groundwater quality in rural and urban areas in Illinois.





Section 319 funds can be used for the development, update, and implementation of watershed-based management plans, including the development of information and education programs and for the installation of best management practices.









Illinois EPA will host a Technical Assistance Session for these two NOFOs on November 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM. The Conference Information and Registration can be found at:







