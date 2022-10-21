Roctoberfest Celebrates Historic Rocky Mount and Legendary Brewer Celeste Beatty of Harlem Brewing Company
LifeTagger, a South Carolina based technology company, was honored to partner with the Harlem Brewing Company
It was incredible to be out here with Harlem Brewing Company, one of the most recognized brands in the beer industry and an iconic and visionary business leader like Celeste Beatty.”ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeTagger, a South Carolina based technology company, was honored to partner with the Harlem Brewing Company. This partnership features multiple LifeTagger products including LifeTagger LifeCodes and the LifeTaggerApp, an easily downloadable proximity mobile app that connected attendees digitally with Harlem Brewing Company’s Roctoberfest this past Saturday in the historic city of Rocky Mount.
— Kendrick Pullen
Roctoberfest has been highlighting Black and Brown brewers since 2017, and celebrates the rich, living history and diversity of Rocky Mount from its great people, artisans, and businesses, to renowned legends, such as Buck Leonard and Thelonious Monk. Roctoberfest featured national breweries, distilleries, wineries, cideries, artists, chefs, farmers, musicians and local restaurants and organizations. Food, beverage, cocktails, live jazz, crafts, film, art and unique experiences were all featured during the festival and at participating establishments. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit the Buck Leonard Association.
“It was incredible to be out here with Harlem Brewing Company, one of the most recognized brands in the beer industry and an iconic and visionary business leader like Celeste Beatty,” LifeTagger Co-Founder Kendrick Pullen said. “We were thrilled to see attendees be able to use LifeTagger as the digital tool to connect to the businesses, brands, stories, and community that makes Rocktoberfest special.”
Roctoberfest is presented annually by Harlem Brewing Company, which was founded in November 2000 by entrepreneur and beer pioneer Celeste Beatty, the first Black woman to own a brewery in the United States. Beatty’s beers are sold internationally and have been featured on MSNBC, FOX News, Forbes Magazine, New Brewer, Draft, People, and Ebony. Harlem Brew South, its sister brewery pub, is located in Rocky Mount.
“Roctoberfest is an important time to celebrate our town, our people, our history, and our beer,” Beatty said. “It was exciting to see festival guests use LifeTaggerApp to enhance their Roctoberfest experience, and I am eager to see our customers engage with the LifeCodes now printed on our products.”
LifeTagger is a proximity-driven business solution that transforms and streamlines the delivery of the right experiences to customers where, how, and when they need. By hyper-localizing engagement, LifeTagger delivers amazing on-site experiences for every audience that matters to you. .
If you are interested in implementing LifeTaggers’s innovative technology platform or would like more information, please visit www.lifetaggerapp.com.
Brian Prokes
Rhythm Communications
+1 (407) 592-9259
email us here