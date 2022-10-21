Submit Release
LenderDock Inc. partners with IMT Insurance

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LenderDock Inc. (LenderDock) and IMT Insurance have recently formed a new partnership.

As the business landscape has become increasingly more competitive, IMT was looking for ways to enhance the level of service and value to their customers while reducing operational costs. 

LenderDock's Notifi™ service provides the solution with its all-digital solution that ensures electronic delivery of all third-party notifications and escrow bills.  The cloud-based platform helps mitigate the expense of traditional print and postage and leverages real-time analytics and reporting.  

"We are very excited to be partnering with IMT as they remain laser-focused on delivering the best customer experience as possible to their clients.  It's an honor for us to contribute to their goal of sourcing digital solutions to meet their needs", says Frank Eubank, LenderDock's CEO.      

IMT is a Midwest US company founded in 1884. Today, IMT continues to offer strong lines of personal and commercial insurance products along with providing exceptional service for a competitive price. IMT serves companies through Independent Agency locations in six states - Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders, and all financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.

