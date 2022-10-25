Invoke designated Microsoft Entra Partner Excellence Recognition in Identity Governance for 2022
Invoke - Expert Microsoft Technology Services
Invoke designated Microsoft Entra Partner Excellence Recognition in Identity Governance for 2022 for their innovation and contribution in meaningful ways.
Invoke’s commitment to Microsoft and our mutual customers has never been stronger. Working closely with Microsoft’s Identity and Network Access team to empower every organization to achieve more.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft announced the Entra Partner Excellence Recognition for 2022, a list of 30 partner organizations in the running based on their contributions to Microsoft Entra and Microsoft Security solutions.
— Stephen Leuthold
The Microsoft Entra Partner Excellence Recognition acknowledges outstanding achievements and innovations from across their global and diverse partner ecosystem. This impressive group of partners and individuals demonstrates amazing agility and creativity in building upon Microsoft Entra, especially in line with Microsoft Security. All these partners share the goal of exceeding customer expectations by bringing centralized and decentralized Identity and Security to life in meaningful ways. Invoke was recognized as the leader in Identity Governance with Microsoft Entra.
Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work & Security at Invoke said, “Invoke’s commitment to Microsoft and our mutual customers has never been stronger. Working closely with Microsoft’s Identity and Network Access team to empower every organization on the planet to achieve more, with every feature release, is a rewarding experience and a badge of honor #TeamInvoke wears proudly. Be Fearless!”
According to Microsoft, “this is a recognition for partners that have helped customers realize the value of Identity Governance with Microsoft Entra and have helped customers get to a least-privileged state. They've accelerated and built solution connectors, and invested in creating IP-based services, customer outreach campaigns, and case studies. These partners have also proactively participated in private previews, helping us shape our product direction.”
#TeamInvoke - A single person, on their own, cannot successfully build a relationship that realizes the full potential of partnering with Microsoft. It takes a solid team between Microsoft, mutual customers, and Invoke to achieve this shared recognition of success for Identity Governance. The Invoke leadership appreciates significant individual contributions to this shared success:
• Michael Cassady (Account Executive) – Excellence in being customer obsessed and working closely with the Microsoft account teams to orchestrate the realization of our mutual customers’ business objectives.
• J Wilson (Principal Consultant) – Identity Governance operationalization for key customers.
• Stafin Jacob (Practice Lead, Security & Compliance) – Microsoft Identity & Network Access product group contributions.
• Leslie White (Project Manager) – Operational and project management excellence for Identity Governance for key customers.
About Invoke
Invoke is a 100% Microsoft-focused consulting firm specializing in providing solutions for critical business needs through modern technologies encompassing systems management, security, data insights, and mobility. As part of an exclusive group of Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solution partner designations Gold competencies and advanced specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and alignment with your business goals.
For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.
Lynda Le
Invoke, LLC
+1 713-909-0411
info@InvokeLLC.com