Governor Cooper Appoints Superior Court Judge for Guilford County

Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Stephanie L. Reese to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 18B, serving part of Guilford County. The Honorable Joe Craig retired recently and Ms. Reese will fill the vacant seat created by his retirement.
