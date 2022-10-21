Two Teenagers Arrested On Gun Charges In Prince George’s County

October 21, 2022

(FORESTVILLE, MD) – Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last night in Prince George’s County.

The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith 17, of District Heights, Maryland. Smith is charged as an adult with loaded handgun on person, possession of firearm/minor and other related gun charges. Smith was the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima.

The second suspect is identified as Marquis Raynell Middleton, 16, of Clinton, Maryland. Middleton is charged as an adult with loaded handgun on person, possession of firearm/minor and other related gun charges. Middleton was seated behind the driver in the rear passenger seat.

Smith and Middleton were transported from the scene to the Upper Marlboro Detention Center. The two other passengers in the vehicle were also juveniles. They are not being charged as adults. One was provided a civil citation for the possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and released from the scene. The other juvenile was charged with criminal possession of CDS. He was transported to the Forestville Barrack and released to his parents.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. last night, a trooper from the Forestville Barrack stopped to check on a disabled vehicle parked on northbound Route 4, just prior to the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County. As the trooper approached the vehicle, he detected the odor of marijuana. He subsequently made contact with the driver and the three passengers inside the vehicle.

The trooper observed marijuana inside the car and asked the driver to exit the vehicle. Once the driver, later identified as Smith, exited the vehicle, the trooper observed a handgun and placed him under arrest without incident. Smith’s handgun was later found to be loaded with a round in the chamber.

Moments later the rear passenger seated behind the driver, identified as Middleton, exited the vehicle and fled on foot to a nearby wooded area. Troopers observed that he was also carrying a gun. While troopers pursued Middleton on foot, he dropped the gun and continued to run. Middleton’s handgun was also later found to be loaded with a round in the chamber.

Shortly after midnight, police located Middleton in the woods. He was arrested without incident. Both juveniles were transported to the Forestville Barrack for processing.

Troopers contacted the Maryland Gun Center and it was determined both suspects were prohibited from possessing firearms due to their age. The firearms recovered from the scene are suspected ghost guns.

Troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to the scene. Officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department responded to the scene for assistance.

No one was injured during the incident. No shots were fired. The investigation continues..

###

