Gov. Henry McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette's Schedule: Monday, October 17, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedules for Monday, October 17 include the following: 

Monday, October 17 at 9:45 AM:  Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 25th Annual Fire Investigative Approaches Training Seminar hosted by the NC/SC Chapters of the International Association of Arson Investigators, Kingston Plantation Course, Brighton Tower, 8560 Queens Way Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Monday, October 17 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Propeller Club State of the Port Luncheon, Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C

Monday, October 17 at 12:05 PM:  Lt. Gov. Evette will visit and tour Carolina Foods, 3671 Ralph Ellis Boulevard, Loris, S.C.

Monday, October 17 at 2:30 PMGov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking of the Navy Base Intermodal Facility with the South Carolina Ports Authority, North Hobson Avenue, North Charleston, S.C.

