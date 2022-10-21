Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 17, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of October 17 will include the following:

Monday, October 17 at 9:45 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 25th Annual Fire Investigative Approaches Training Seminar hosted by the NC/SC Chapters of the International Association of Arson Investigators, Kingston Plantation Course, Brighton Tower, 8560 Queens Way Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Monday, October 17 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Propeller Club State of the Port Luncheon, Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C

Monday, October 17 at 12:05 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will visit and tour Carolina Foods, 3671 Ralph Ellis Boulevard, Loris, S.C.

Monday, October 17 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking of the Navy Base Intermodal Facility, North Hobson Avenue, North Charleston, S.C.

Tuesday, October 18 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the ribbon cutting of E.A. Sween, 5740 Highway 25 North, Hodges, S.C.

Tuesday, October 18 at 4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, State House grounds, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, October 19 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette will attend an announcement event at BMW, 1400 SC-101, Greer, S.C.

Thursday, October 20 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Groundbreaking for Patriots Annex in Mt. Pleasant hosted by Patriots Point Development and Bennett Hospitality, Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Thursday, October 20 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the grand opening of Innovative Construction Group, 2570 Florence Harllee Boulevard., Florence, S.C.

Thursday, October 20 at 1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend the PGA Tour’s The CJ Cup, Congaree Golf Club, 384 Davant Drive, Ridgeland, S.C.

Sunday, October 23 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will attend and participate in the closing ceremonies for the PGA Tour’s The CJ Cup, Congaree Golf Club, 384 Davant Drive, Ridgeland, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 10, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 10, 2022, included:

Monday, October 10

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster addressed the Teacher Recruitment and Retention Taskforce Meeting, Room 110, Blatt Building, State House complex, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, October 11

10:30 AM: Gov.. McMaster and SCDOT Secretary Christy Hall joined by members of the S.C. General Assembly and South Carolina business leaders participated in a project kickoff event for the I-26 widening project between Charleston and Columbia, 1185 Cypress Campground Road, Ridgeville, S.C.

11:35 AM: Call with a local official.

Noon: Gov. McMaster was the keynote speaker at the Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce 2022 Legislative Luncheon, Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Boulevard, Summerville, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:45 PM: Economic development meeting.

4:30 PM: Agency meeting.

Wednesday, October 12

10:45 AM: Tourism meeting.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster joined S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism (SCPRT) Director Duane Parrish, representatives from the PGA Tour and Congaree Golf Club for a press conference regarding the CJ Cup, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, October 13

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster provided remarks at the Electric Vehicle Summit: Accelerating South Carolina’s e-Mobility Competitiveness, AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville, 315 S Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

10:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

Noon: Gov. McMaster held a press conference at the Electric Vehicle Summit: Accelerating South Carolina’s e-Mobility Competitiveness, AC Hotel by Marriott Greenville, 315 S Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

1:00 PM: Gov. McMaster provided remarks at the National Governors Association Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicle Infrastructure Summit, The AC Hotel, 315 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

2:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:10 PM: Tourism meeting.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the National Governors Association’s Electric and Alternative Fuel Vehicle Summit Reception, Peace Center Conference Hall, 300 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, October 14

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:30 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Media interview.