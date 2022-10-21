Niagara Pharmaceuticals Establishing Operations in Cherokee County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Niagara Pharmaceuticals, a manufacturer of eye health and safety products, today announced plans to establish its first United States operation in Cherokee County. The company’s $9 million investment will create 45 new jobs.

Based in Canada, Niagara Pharmaceuticals offers a variety of eye wash products including emergency wash, contact lens cleaner, self-contained eye wash station additive, and conditioner for portable wash units. The company’s brands are Health Saver and Pur-Wash.

Located at 1290 Mt. Olive Road in Cowpens, Niagara Pharmaceuticals’ Cherokee County facility will accommodate additional production capacity to meet increasing demand of the company’s products.

Operations are expected to begin in 2023.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project and awarded a $200,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Cherokee County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“Niagara Pharmaceuticals is excited to launch our first U.S. operation in Cherokee County. In addition to South Carolina’s business-friendly environment and talented workforce, the state’s strategic location will allow us to connect more efficiently with our customers in the region. We look forward to growing our company and being a part of the South Carolina community.”

-Niagara Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer Andrew Leistner

“Companies from around the world in the life sciences industry are increasingly seeing South Carolina as an ideal place in which to do business. That Niagara Pharmaceuticals has decided to establish its first U.S. operation in Cherokee County is great news for the company, our state as a whole, and the local community, and we’re grateful for its commitment to our people.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“We’re excited to celebrate another South Carolina win today with the announcement of Niagara Pharmaceuticals’ new operation in Cherokee County. When an international company decides to locate in South Carolina, particularly in one of our rural communities, it shows the world that we have the business environment to attract companies to all corners of our state. Congratulations to Niagara Pharmaceuticals. We proudly welcome them to our state’s life sciences manufacturing community.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“With the announcement of Niagara Pharmaceuticals in Cherokee County, this is another example of strengthening our economy.”

-Senator Harvey Peeler Jr.

“The announcement of Niagara Pharmaceuticals in Cherokee County shows our commitment to a diverse industrial base. We welcome this incredible Canadian company to the Upstate and the Cherokee County family.”

-Cherokee County Council Chairman Tim Spencer

