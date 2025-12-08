Submit Release
Governor McMaster's Schedule: Sunday, December 7, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster's schedule for Sunday, December 7, 2025, includes the following: 

Sunday, December 7 at 2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will host the annual Christmas Open House, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.
Note: The governor will hold a media availability at 1:50 PM. Members of the media wishing to participate should arrive at the Richland Street Mall gate no later than 1:40 PM to go through security.

