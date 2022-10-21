Transportation Commission awards over $56 million in contracts in October

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $56 million in contracts for eight Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its October 20 business meeting.

The commission awarded a $4.95 million bid to Afton-based Avail Valley Construction-WY, LLC, for a project involving paving, milling, bridge rehabilitation, chip seal, sidewalk work, curb and gutter and other work on almost 6 miles of US Highway 26, US Highway 287 and Wyoming Highway 789 in Fremont County.

Mountain Construction Company, based out of Lovell, was awarded a $5.94 million bid for a project involving paving, grading, milling and other work on more than 5 miles of US Highway 14/16/20 in Park County.

Cheyenne-based Knife River was awarded a $5.02 million bid for a project involving paving, milling, chip seal and other work on almost 10 miles of US Highway 30 in Albany County.

Advanced Electrical Contracting, Inc., based out of Sheridan, was awarded an $186,719 bid for a project involving electrical, guardrail and other work on approximately 0.10 mile of US Highway 191 in Sublette County.

The commission also awarded an $8.76 million bid to Sundance-based Croell, Inc. for a project involving milling, paving, bridge rehabilitation and other work on almost 6 miles of Interstate 90 in Campbell County.

The contracted completion date for the above projects is October 31, 2023.

Croell was also awarded a $15.17 million bid for a project involving paving, grading, bridge rehabilitation and other work on more than 5 miles of I-90 in Crook County. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2024.

Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. was awarded a $10.61 million bid for a project involving structure replacement, concrete surfacing, grading, paving, sidewalk work, curb and gutter and other work at the Curtis Street interchange of Interstate 80 in Albany County.

The commission awarded a $5.58 million bid to Worland-based McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for a project involving paving, sidewalk work, curb and gutter, bridge rehabilitation, grading, milling and other work on approximately 4 miles of Wyoming Highways 70 and 789 in Carbon County.

The contracted completion date for the two projects above is June 30, 2024.

All of this month’s projects are primarily funded with Federal dollars. Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bidder. October’s meeting saw an average of about 2.5 bids per project.

