Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics Establishing Operations in Dorchester County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics, a specialist in modern cold storage solutions, today announced plans to establish operations in Dorchester County. The more than $70 million investment will create 69 new jobs.

Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics is a third-party cold chain services provider that focuses on handling, storage, distribution and value-added services for the food industry. The company works to bridge supply gaps within the cold chain industry through modern cold storage warehouse development and services.

Located at Ridgeville Industrial Campus, Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics’ new operation will support high-volume throughput handling services including a variety of value-added services, full pallet handling, case picking and transportation management. The company will utilize the Port of Charleston to support both import and export trade.

The facility is expected to be operational by early 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also approved a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“We are extremely excited about this project and want to express our sincere thanks to the South Carolina Ports Authority, Dorchester County, our Saxum Real Estate partners, the Governor and the Department of Commerce in the great state of South Carolina for their support. We are very bullish on the Charleston market — the advantages of the Port of Charleston as a Southeast gateway out of and into the U.S. — and on our ability to provide the specialized and unique handling and storage services that will be required for retailers, frozen and refrigerated food manufacturers, and fruit and produce importers to grow their market share in the region. Most importantly, we are proud to bring new jobs to Dorchester County and the surrounding communities.”

-Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics Chief Executive Officer Chris Hughes

“The demand for efficient food distribution across the United States will only continue to grow, and it’s innovative companies like Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics that are answering the call and addressing supply gaps. We are proud to welcome this company to Dorchester County, and look forward to the positive impact they will make in South Carolina and on the U.S. food supply chain.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to welcome Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics to Dorchester County and celebrate the 69 new jobs that the company will create. South Carolina’s talented workforce, ideal East Coast location and efficient infrastructure network make our state the perfect location for Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics’ new operations.”

-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“South Carolina Ports is thrilled to support Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics’ impressive new cold storage facility at SC Ports’ Ridgeville Industrial Campus. Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics’ investment will bring substantial new cold storage capacity to the Charleston market. SC Ports has expanded on-terminal refrigerated cargo capacity and capabilities to efficiently handle fresh, refrigerated and frozen imports and exports. The booming Southeast market and growing population requires more cold storage capacity, and Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics’ new operation will further support retailers’ and grocers’ supply chains.”

-SC Ports President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Melvin

“We welcome Arcadia Cold Storage & Logistics to Dorchester County. We are excited to offer advanced world-class port logistics and a healthy business-minded environment to support their growth and ensure that their investment here will be successful.”

-Dorchester County Council Chairman Bill Hearn

