BOSS Audio Adds Two New Large Screen Floating Head Units; Featured During 2022 SEMA Show
The 11-Inch the BE11ACP and 14-Inch BE14ACP Include Bluetooth-Enabled Apple CarPlay & Android Auto CompatibilityOXNARD, CA, USA, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems (www.bossaudio.com), a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is proud to announce its new 11-inch and 14-inch single-DIN, mech-less, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatible floating source units. The BE11ACP (11-inch) and BE14ACP (14-inch) are now shipping and BOSS Audio will feature them during the 2022 SEMA Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from Nov. 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # N11429. These two brand-new units will be shipping in Q1 2023.
“The BE11ACP and BE14ACP add bigger options to our family of seven-, eight-, nine-, and 10.1-inch floating head units, making them the ideal choices for those that desire large screens,” explained Colin Ross, BOSS Audio associate brand manager.
The BE11ACP and BE14ACP radios feature oversized touch screens that mount in front of a standard single-DIN radio chassis, providing the often more desired large-screen entertainment option without having to modify your vehicle…which can often be expensive and sometimes cause unforeseen damage.
“With four channels and 80 Watts of power and Bluetooth hands-free functionality, these two floating head units are as powerful as they are packed with today’s necessary features and aesthetic requirements,” added Ross.
Additional BE11ACP and BE14ACP features include:
• RBDS tuner, balance/fader, and preset built-in EQ
• Plays Bluetooth/USB, MP3, WAV, AVI, FM/AM
• Compatible with audio out from smartphones and MP3 players
• USB, AV, front & rear camera input, steering wheel control input
• Front, rear & sub-pre-amp outputs
• USB charging, multi-color illumination options
• Bluetooth hands-free, make and receive calls, Bluetooth audio streaming
• Play and control music and apps such as Spotify/Pandora wirelessly
During SEMA, BOSS Audio will also feature its line of acclaimed wireless CarPlay/Android Auto source units, including:
• BE920WCPA (double-DIN touch screen)
• BE920WCPA-FT (double-DIN touch screen with backup camera)
• BECPA9W (9-inch floating head unit)
• BECPA10W (10.1-inch floating head unit)
For more information, please visit www.bossaudio.com.
About BOSS Audio Systems:
Since 1987 BOSS has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 400 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, BOSS leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.
All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks, and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
SOURCE BOSS Audio Systems
Charlie Leib
BOSS Audio Systems
