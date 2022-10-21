Submit Release
Hanoi Gift Show 2022 opens

VIETNAM, October 21 - HÀ NỘI — Hanoi Gift Show 2022 is taking place in the capital city with 460 pavilions, including some run online.

The annual October event has become a prestigious large-scale fair in the Asia-Pacific region, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền at the opening ceremony.

The fair, which opened its doors on Thursday, is anticipated to help businesses and handicraft production facilities strengthen connectivity and promote the consumption and export of handicraft products.

There will be programmes held in support of international importers, customers, and domestic enterprises as they seek to strengthen trade exchange activities, conduct negotiations, and sign export contracts via both direct and online platforms.

Hanoi Giftshow 2022 will offer international customers the opportunity to join a tour of some typical handicraft villages in the capital.

It runs through this Sunday. — VNS

