Việt Nam to export first processed chicken to Japan

VIETNAM, October 21 -

HÀ NỘI — CPV Food Co Ltd, a subsidiary of the CP Vietnam Corporation, plans to ship the first lot of processed chicken to Japan this month after managing to meet all food safety and quarantine requirements in the market.

Right from the first day of operating its factory, the company has always committed to 100 per cent traceability of the entire supply chain from the source of feed ingredients to product processing, ensuring best practices in environment and animal welfare.

It has received close coordination from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Department of Animal Health during the supervision of poultry diseases and food safety of the supply chain as well as the implementation of sanitation requirement.

At the send-off ceremony for the products, the department will present CPV Food with a Health Certificate to mark the first shipment of Vietnamese chicken under the brand name CPV Food to Japan.

Earlier, after sending a team to CPV Food in southern Bình Phước province to evaluate the chicken production and processing chain, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan had recognised that CPV Food satisfied all the veterinary hygiene requirements of Japan, enabling it to export products to the market.

CPV Food chicken breeding and processing complex was set up in December 2020 with a total investment of US$250 million, becoming the largest and most modern of its kind in Việt Nam. — VNS