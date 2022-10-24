BOSS Audio Showcases New Wireless 7-Inch Double-DIN & Floating Head Units During 2022 SEMA Show
The Double-DIN and Floating Head Units Include Bluetooth-Enabled Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto CompatibilityOXNARD, CA, USA, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BOSS Audio Systems (www.bossaudio.com), a leader and innovator in 12 Volt aftermarket audio and video products, is proud to announce it will showcase two new seven-inch, double-DIN, wireless, mech-less touchscreen multimedia players during the 2022 SEMA Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from Nov. 1-4 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth # N11429. The double-DIN BE920WCPA and BE920WCPA-FT (with backup camera) will start shipping early Q1 2023. The Floating Head Units BECPA9W (9-Inch) and BECPA10W (10.1-Inch) will start shipping Q1 2023.
“Our five new media players include Bluetooth-enabled Apple CarPlay & Android Auto compatibility, allowing users to stream wirelessly from their compatible Bluetooth device to the source unit so they can enjoy their favorite music or streaming music service such as Pandora or Spotify, wirelessly,” explained Colin Ross, BOSS Audio associate brand manager. “The Bluetooth connectivity also allows for additional hands-free safety options, including making and receiving phone calls. Additionally, the wireless Floating Head Units feature a single-DIN chassis for vehicles that lack the dash space for a double-DIN installation.”
BE920WCPA and BE920WCPA-FT features include:
• 80 Watts x 4 max power
• RBDS Tuner, balance/fader/bass/treble and preset built-in EQ
• Mech-less (no CD or DVD player)
• Plays Bluetooth/USB, MP3, WMA, JPEG, FLAC, OGG, APE, FM/AM, digital media from smart phones
• Compatible with audio out from smart phones and MP3 players
• USB, Aux, steering wheel control input
• Rear camera (BE920WCPA-FT only)
• Front, rear & sub pre-amp outputs
• USB charging, multi-color Illumination options
BECPA9W (9-Inch) and BECPA10W (10.1-Inch) features include:
• Single-DIN installation with floating oversized touch screen
• RBDS tuner, balance/fader and preset built-in EQ
• 85 Watts x 4 max power
• Mech-less (no CD or DVD player)
• Plays Bluetooth/USB, MP3, WAV, AVI, FM/AM
• Compatible with audio out from smart phones and MP3 players
• USB, AV, front & rear camera input, steering wheel control input
• Front, rear & sub pre-amp outputs
• USB charging, multi-color illumination options
• Bluetooth hands free; make and receive calls, Bluetooth audio streaming
• Play and control music and apps such as Spotify/Pandora wirelessly
About BOSS Audio Systems:
Since 1987 BOSS has produced quality audio and video products that feature the latest technology while consistently delivering a clean and powerful sound. Our in-house acoustic, design, mechanical, and electronics engineers collaborate with a vast resources of global manufacturing partners, working as a team to infuse products with state-of-the-art features that have made each listening experience more enjoyable for over 30 years.
The company offers more than 400 car, marine, and Power Sports products that are sold in 130 countries, both in storefront retailers and online. Headquartered in Oxnard, CA, with offices in Shenzhen, China, BOSS leverages robust logistical and production capabilities to create optimized audio and video experiences as well as deliver innovative products.
