Learn Me Behavioral Consulting Practice Receives 2022 Best of Arlington Award in Mental Health Service

Learn Me 2022 Best of Arlington Award in the Mental Health Service Learn Me Receives 2022 Best of Arlington Award in Mental Health Service

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cofounders Faby Diallo and Dr. Saikou Diallo and their distinguished team at Learn Me are pleased to be selected for the 2022 Best of Arlington Award in the Mental Health Service category by the Arlington Award Program.

According to its board, “Each year, the Arlington Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Arlington area a great place to live, work and play.”

Learn Me is a progressive child behavioral consulting practice that addresses the issues and challenges that children with special needs present as they move into adulthood.

Founder and Clinical Director, Faby is a board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) and a Licensed Behavior Analyst (LBA) by the Virginia Board of Medicine and holds a Master of Education from George Mason University. Dr. Diallo, Co-Founder & Technical Director is the former Chief Scientist and Director of Internal Research and Development at the Virginia Modeling Analysis and Simulation Center (VMASC), Old Dominion University. There is an old adage that says, “Experience is the best teacher”. Faby, who is the lead behavior therapist at Learn Me would attest to that. Their son who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two was the catalyst for her chosen field.

The center offers a wide range of therapies for children with special needs, who are at various stages of the learning spectrum with a focus on independent and core living skills. Using simulation and gaming technology, clients’ needs are assessed through interactive experiences.

According to the astute and dedicated team at Learn Me, “We offer a creative therapy environment with a unique caregiver perspective. Our processes are supported by the highest level of technology and our goals are created by a creative multidisciplinary team. Our mission is to help your child achieve independence and our vision is to create a one-stop-shop for high-quality services. This approach is convenient for parents and easy on your child.”

For more information, please contact: Faby Diallo, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA Phone: 800-566-7198 or Email: info@learnmeaba.com or Website: www.Learnmeaba.com